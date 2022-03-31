Tata Motors To Launch New Electric Vehicle In India Reveals New Teaser Watch Video

Tata Motors is gearing up for a launch event on April 6. The company is ready to introduce a new electric vehicle in India. The invites for the event were shared last week but Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited has shared a fresh video teaser that gives us a hint at what to expect. The new video is quite short so we can’t be entirely sure about the vehicle that will be unwrapped on April 6. Also Read - Made in India Tata Tigor EV has been launched in a new country: Check details

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility shared an 18-second video teaser via its official Twitter handle. In the video, we don’t get to see much of the electric car. It seemed like extreme close-ups of either the air vent or side cladding. Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire left, right and centre: Tips to keep EV battery safe

What should we expect?

Now, there are quite a few options we are looking at. The first is a Nexon EV long-range. The new EV has been spotted testing on numerous occasions on Indian roads. We know that Tata Motors is planning to launch a long-range Nexon EV which will come with a 40kW battery. In comparison, the existing model comes with a 30kW unit. The new battery will extend the EV’s range to over 400 km, bringing it on par with other more expensive offerings in the country. Considering that it’s just a powertrain upgrade, Tata might not change the aesthetics. The zoomed-in snippet didn’t seem like a part of the Nexon EV.

The next best option is the Altroz EV. The Altroz was launched in 2020 and it is built on the ALFA platform which could be used for an EV as well. The company has expressed earlier that it is planning an Altroz EV launch. The close up in the video does seem to have sharp edges and strong lines, two attributes that you’ll find even in the existing ICE-powered-Altroz.

The Altroz is expected to launch at a price similar to the Tata Tigor EV. However, Tata might be able to add some range to the car due to its broader body. Tata’s electric vehicle wing also mentioned the existence of an all-electric Tata Punch, but that may be far off in the future.

Tata Tigor EV Long Range is also a prospect for the April 6 event. The new car, just like Nexon EV long range is expected to get a battery pack update. This will increase the range of the car substantially.