Tata Motors to provide over 900 electric buses to Bengaluru city

Tata Motors has announced they have won an order of 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The tender was released by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). Tata Motors will be responsible for the supply, operations and maintainenace of these new 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years. Tata Starbus will be the bus that will be sold to BMTC. It is an indigenously developed vehicle that Tata Motors claims will get all amenities. Also Read - Tata Motors launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.40 lakh: Details here

G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 921 electric buses to Tata Motors. This order is paramount for Bengaluru’s growing need for clean, sustainable urban mass mobility. BMTC is happy to induct modern electric buses that will attract maximum ridership for eco-friendly public transport.” Also Read - Tata Motors EV subsidiary buys Ford India’s Gujarat plant for Rs 726 crore

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) said, “We are extremely pleased that BMTC has placed its order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. This is a yet another significant milestone in the electric bus journey we are on. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Karnataka and BMTC for their commitment and to Tata Motors for their collaboration.” Also Read - GT Force launches two new electric scooters at starting price of Rs 49,996: Check details

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted that Tata Motors’ commitment towards modernising public transportation in India is further strengthened by receiving the prestigious order of electric buses from BMTC. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of developing smart, modern and energy efficient passenger commercial vehicles, catering to the needs of future mobility. We are confident that these environment-friendly electric buses will be beneficial for the residents of Bengaluru.”

Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), respectively in the last 30 days. Tata Motors’ research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 40 million kilometres.