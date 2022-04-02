Tata Motors has shared media invites for an event on April 6. The company has been tight-lipped about the event so far. However, now we know that it is an electric SUV concept that will be unveiled during the event next Wednesday. Also Read - Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

So far, we had been expecting Tata Motors to unveil the long-range version of the Nexon EV or a new Tata Altroz EV. That clearly isn’t the case. The zoomed-in shots in the teaser video were also not much in line with the design philosophy of either car. Also Read - Made in India Tata Tigor EV has been launched in a new country: Check details

In the invite there’s a big hint from the company, calling the new vehicle a “brand-new Electric SUV concept”. Details about the launch are expected to be provided in the coming days. Also Read - Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features

Tata Motors is busy building a case for itself in the EV market. The company has a strong line-up of cars planned for India and the new Electric SUV seems to be a part of that line-up. Currently, it is the leader in the EV segment with two of the most affordable offerings in the market: Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV. The Nexon EV was launched in 2020 and the Tigor EV was launched in 2021.

Tata Motors has reported its highest-ever EV sales in the last fiscal year. The automobile maker claims it managed to achieve this milestone despite challenges in the supply chain.

On Friday, the company announced that it has registered a “record-breaking FY, Quarter & Month for Tata Motors Passenger and Electric Vehicle.” The company has announced that it made the highest ever annual EV sales of 19,106 units in FY22. This is a sharp rise of 353 percent in comparison to EV sales in FY21.

Tata Motors Passenger and Electric Vehicle has also reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of 9,095 units in Q4FY22. This is a sharp rise of 432 percent, compared to the sales in Q4FY21.

In terms of monthly sales too, Tata Motors reported its highest-ever EV sales of 3,357 units in March 2022 up 377 percent compared to March 21.