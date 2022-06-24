comscore Tata Nexon EV fire: Government orders probe into electric car fire incident
Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, government orders inquiry

Tata Nexon EV incident was reported from Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel) in Mumbai late on Wednesday.

Tata Nexon EV (1)

Tata Nexon EV fire: Government orders probe into electric car fire incident

Soon after clip on social media platforms gone viral showing Tata Motors’ Nexon EV engulfed in flames, the government has ordered a probe into the electric car fire incident in Mumbai, as the company was investigating the “isolated thermal incident”. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to hit the Indian roads soon, will challenge Tata Nexon's supremacy: Check features

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which was earlier tasked with investigating electric two-wheeler fire incidents by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, would lead the probe into Nexon EV fire too. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

The DRDO probe had found serious defects in the batteries. These defects occurred because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used “lower-grade materials to cut costs”. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to debut in India by early-2023: Check details

A Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai and the company said on Thursday a detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media.

The EV car fire incident was reported from Vasai West (near Panchvati hotel) in Mumbai late on Wednesday.

Responding to the Tata Nexon EV fire incident, Tata Motors also issued a statement. “A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years.” the statement from Tata Motors reads.

Tata Motors recently launched a new version of the electric car called Tata Nexon EV Max. The new EV comes with a greater range than the standard Nexon EV. Tata claims to offer a range of over 400 km for the Max variant.

Electric scooters have so far being facing the brunt due to frequent fires being reported from all across the country. The battery component has been a tricky affair for OEMs both in terms of pricing as well as safety. The Indian govt is encouraging Indian OEMs to expand battery production capacity via PLIs.

(With inputs from IANS)

