Tata Nexon Ev Catches Fire In Mumbai Tata Motors Responds To Accident

A Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai. Videos of the EV on fire have been circulating on the internet and Tata Motors has come out with a statement in response to this incident. The Nexon EV caught fire near the Vasai West region in Mumbai. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

The fire was extinguished before it spread to other vehicles or areas close to the Nexon EV. There is no report of any casualty or injury either. The images surfacing after the accident show that the rear portion of the car has been charred whereas the front of the vehicle seems relatively unharmed, even the tires of the vehicle seem to have been saved from the fire. This is the first fire incident caused in a Tata Nexon EV. It has been the best-selling electric car in the country since its launch in 2020. Also Read - More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

Tata Motors has come forward claiming that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The company has assured that it will provide a detailed report of the investigation.

Tata Motors provided a statement saying, “A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 1 million km across the country in nearly 4 years.”