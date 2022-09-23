Tata Motors recently launched a new version of its electric SUV, the Nexon EV Max. This new vehicle has created a new record in India. It has entered the India Book of Records for having successfully scaled the World’s highest motorable road at Umling La pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 Ft., above the sea level. Tata claims the Tata Nexon EV Max is the first ever electric car to achieve this feat. A team of drivers started the journey from Leh and completed this record on September 18, 2022. The new Nexon EV Max is powered by Tata’s Ziptron technology. Also Read - Tata Motors rolls out 4,00,000th unit of Tata Nexon SUV, launches new XZ+ (L) variant

The new Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers a torque of 250 Nm. Tata Nexon EV Mx can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in under 9 secs. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far

The Nexon EV Max comes in two trim options – the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ and Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux, it offers 33% higher battery capacity. The electric car comes in 3 colours – Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. The vehicle’s interiors features things such as ventilated leatherette seats, rear AC vents, jewelled control knob with active display and rear AC vents. Also Read - Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

Tata Motors currently has more than 40,000 EVs on the Indian road, out of which over 30,000 are Nexon EVs. The Nexon EV is the largest selling 4-wheeler EV in India with a market share of 63% (FY22).

The Nexon EV MAX has an ARAI range of 437 km, ESP with i-VBAC, Hill Descent Control, IP 67 rated battery pack and motor, Auto-dimming IRVM, Electronic Parking Brake and Auto Vehicle hold. The Multi-mode regen feature helps in high altitude adding range to the vehicle when coming downhill. It is also compatible with multiple charging options such as, DC fast charging, AC fast charging or regular charging from any 15A plug point.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said “We are thrilled to witness the Nexon EV MAX achieving this remarkable milestone which further demonstrates its capabilities. All Nexon EV MAX users have the freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel with superior ride & handling. Not only it offers more range and power, but also supports faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency and further providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience. Besides, it has an inherent advantage of high altitude, thinner air, lower pressure having no impact on its performance. This has been well established with this milestone and such achievements will further encourage the Indian customer to #EvolveToElectric.”