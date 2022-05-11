Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Nexon EV Max. The car comes with an extended range and a bigger battery. There are also updates to the vehicle charging speed. With the new long-range battery, Tata Nexon EV Max will be able to take on the likes of MG ZS EV, in terms of range. Also Read - Tata Motors registers massive YoY growth of 300 percent in EV sales for April

Pricing and Availability

The new Nexon EV Max comes with a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant goes up to Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom) Also Read - Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

The car will be available in two variants with two charging options. The Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ plus. Both variants will come with the option of either a 3.3kW or 7.2kW AC charger. The car will be available in three colour options: Intensi-Teal (exclusive to Max variant), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. The dual-tone is standard across the range. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months: Report

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the new Tata Nexon EV Max:



Battery and Range

The Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a larger 40.5 kW battery unit, compared to the 30kW battery on the non-Max variant. This gives the vehicle a substantial boost in terms of range. Tata Motors claims a range of 437 km (in ideal driving conditions). The battery is 30 percent bigger compared to the existing Tata Nexon EV.

The Tata Nexon EV Max also gets better charging speeds. The at-home AC charger will be able to completely charge the vehicle in 6 hours whereas a 60kW DC fast charger can take the car from 0 to 80 percent in 56 minutes.

Tata Nexon EV Max Performance

The Performance of the new Tata Nexon EV Max has also been enhanced. The car can now go up to speeds of 140 kmph. Tata claims even this speed has been electrically limited. Additionally, acceleration has also increased. The company claims the car can go from 0 to 100 in under 9 seconds.

Tata Nexon EV Max Features

Tata has also enhanced the feature list of the new Tata Nexon EV Max with a total of 30 new features. One of the biggest new features is the Multi-Mode regen. As the name suggests, the rider will have the freedom to decide how much regenerative braking they want in their car. It can be varied from zero to very high.

The Nexon EV Max also gets cruise control, hill hold, hill descent as well as all four disc brakes. The company has also used a jeweled drive selector for the EV Max. The car gets an IP67-certified battery pack and motor. The Nexon EV Max also gets front ventilated seats with leatherette upholstery.

Tata EV brand

The Nexon EV was launched in January 2020 and the company also introduced the Tata Tigor EV last year. Tata Power has helped the brand expand its EV charging ecosystem. Initially, Tata had only 50 chargers in 5 cities and now it has increased to 1,300 chargers in over 200 cities

Tata Motors became the best-selling SUV brand in India dethroning Hyundai for the year that ended in March 31 (FY22). The Nexon was the best-selling SUV and it provided a growth rate of 95 percent compared to FY21. Nexon EV has also provided a boost to overall Nexon sales.