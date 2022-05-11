comscore Tata Nexon EV Max launched launched with 437 km range: Check new features, price
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Nexon Ev Max Launched Launched With 437km Range Check New Features Price
News

Tata Nexon EV Max launched in India with 437 km range: Check new features, price

automobile

Tata Motors claims a range of 437 km (in ideal driving conditions). The battery is 30 percent bigger compared to the existing Tata Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Nexon EV Max launched in India

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Nexon EV Max. The car comes with an extended range and a bigger battery. There are also updates to the vehicle charging speed. With the new long-range battery, Tata Nexon EV Max will be able to take on the likes of MG ZS EV, in terms of range. Also Read - Tata Motors registers massive YoY growth of 300 percent in EV sales for April

Pricing and Availability

The new Nexon EV Max comes with a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant goes up to Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom) Also Read - Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

The car will be available in two variants with two charging options. The Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ plus. Both variants will come with the option of either a 3.3kW or 7.2kW AC charger. The car will be available in three colour options: Intensi-Teal (exclusive to Max variant), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. The dual-tone is standard across the range. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months: Report

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the new Tata Nexon EV Max:

Battery and Range

The Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a larger 40.5 kW battery unit, compared to the 30kW battery on the non-Max variant. This gives the vehicle a substantial boost in terms of range. Tata Motors claims a range of 437 km (in ideal driving conditions). The battery is 30 percent bigger compared to the existing Tata Nexon EV.

The Tata Nexon EV Max also gets better charging speeds. The at-home AC charger will be able to completely charge the vehicle in 6 hours whereas a 60kW DC fast charger can take the car from 0 to 80 percent in 56 minutes.

Tata Nexon EV Max Performance

The Performance of the new Tata Nexon EV Max has also been enhanced. The car can now go up to speeds of 140 kmph. Tata claims even this speed has been electrically limited. Additionally, acceleration has also increased. The company claims the car can go from 0 to 100 in under 9 seconds.

Tata Nexon EV Max Features

Tata has also enhanced the feature list of the new Tata Nexon EV Max with a total of 30 new features. One of the biggest new features is the Multi-Mode regen. As the name suggests, the rider will have the freedom to decide how much regenerative braking they want in their car. It can be varied from zero to very high.

The Nexon EV Max also gets cruise control, hill hold, hill descent as well as all four disc brakes. The company has also used a jeweled drive selector for the EV Max. The car gets an IP67-certified battery pack and motor. The Nexon EV Max also gets front ventilated seats with leatherette upholstery.

Tata EV brand

The Nexon EV was launched in January 2020 and the company also introduced the Tata Tigor EV last year. Tata Power has helped the brand expand its EV charging ecosystem. Initially, Tata had only 50 chargers in 5 cities and now it has increased to 1,300 chargers in over 200 cities

Tata Motors became the best-selling SUV brand in India dethroning Hyundai for the year that ended in March 31 (FY22). The Nexon was the best-selling SUV and it provided a growth rate of 95 percent compared to FY21. Nexon EV has also provided a boost to overall Nexon sales.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 11:58 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 12:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme 5G phones under Rs 10,000 aren t coming in 2022
Mobiles
Realme 5G phones under Rs 10,000 aren t coming in 2022
YouTube will let you gift channel memberships to your friends

Apps

YouTube will let you gift channel memberships to your friends

Tata Nexon EV Max launched with 437 km launched in India: Check new features, price

automobile

Tata Nexon EV Max launched with 437 km launched in India: Check new features, price

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max key specs, price revealed: All you need to know

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max key specs, price revealed: All you need to know

iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India

News

iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple kills off its last portable music player, iPod, after 20 years

Realme 5G phones under Rs 10,000 aren t coming in 2022

YouTube will let you gift channel memberships to your friends

Tata Nexon EV Max launched with 437 km launched in India: Check new features, price

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max key specs, price revealed: All you need to know

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G फोन Amazon पर हुआ लिस्ट, मिलेगा तेज 5G प्रोसेसर

ज्यादा रेंज और शानदार फीचर्स के लॉन्च हुई Tata Nexon EV MAX, जानिए कीमत

National Technology Day 2021: क्यों मनाया जाता है नेशनल टेक्नोलॉजी डे? जानें हर एक बात

स्कूटर और मोटरसाइकल खरीदना हुआ महंगा, TVS ने बढ़ा दिए गाड़ियों के दाम

Apple ने 21 साल बाद अपने इस खास प्रोडक्ट को कहा Good Bye, जान लें पूरी हिस्ट्री

Latest Videos

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn
These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

Features

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999