News

Tata Nexon EV, Tata Nexon EV MAX prices hiked by Rs 60,000: Details here

automobile

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV MAX models in India by up to Rs. 60,000. After receiving new price hike, Tata Nexon EV Max will be available at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, while the top variant of the SUV will now be priced at Rs 19.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Tata Motors announces Nexon EV Prime with new features: Check pricing, availability

Nexon EV Dark XZ+ version has witnessed the price hike of Rs 20,000. It is now priced at Rs. 16,49,000 (ex-showroom). The Tata Tigor EV range now tops out at Rs 13.64 lakh for the XZ+ DT trim level. Meanwhile, Nexon EV model, the Dark XZ+ Lux, has witnessed a price increase of 35,000 and will now cost 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

In April, Tata Motors announced a price hike for all its passenger vehicles, which includes both electric vehicles and ICE-powered cars and SUVs. The latest price increase has been attributed to the rising input costs. The reason has been the same for the past few consecutive price hikes for both passenger and commercial vehicles. Also Read - Hyundai reveals new electric car IONIQ 6: View pics

Tata increased the prices from the last week of April. The company claimed that the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model. Similar to the previous price hikes, Tata Motors is expected to honor the older prices for customers who had booked their cars before April 23. In the month of March, Tata Motors had announced an increase in price in the range of 2-2.5% for all its commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors reported car sales at 45,197 units in June 2022. This was an 87.46 percent YoY growth over 24,110 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales increased by 4.28 percent over 43,341 units sold in May 2022.

Demand has increased in the electric vehicle segment to 9,283 units in Q1 FY23 over 1,715 units sold in Q1 FY22, while there was also a 6 percent increase in demand from 1,23,051 units sold in Q4 FY22.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 8:13 PM IST

