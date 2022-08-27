Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari special editions teased ahead of launch: Check video

Tata Motors has now released a new teaser, which shows the updated Nexon, Safari and the Harrier. The teaser has revealed very limited details of the upcoming editions, but one can spot the dual-tone paint scheme for the Harrier and Safari. These SUVs are also expected to get new feature updates like a 360-degree camera, refreshed leatherette upholstery, and a revised interior theme. As per reports, the Tata Harrier and Safari special editions may come with leather seats, and leatherette touches on dashboard and door trims. Also Read - Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Top 5 best-selling compact SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

Currently, the Harrier and Safari come with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which comes paired with a Harman sound system. The Harrier, Nexon, and Safari are expected to continue with the existing powertrain options, a 2.0-litre diesel engine for the Safari and Harrier that develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon can be had with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines where both are available with six-speed manual and AMT units.

Tata Motors reported a massive 57 per cent year-on-year sales growth in July 2022. The homegrown automaker sold 47,505 vehicles last month compared to 30,185 vehicles in July 2021.

Tata Motors claims that the CNG sales were highest ever in July 2022. The company sold 5,293 CNG powered cars including the Tigor CNG and the Tiago CNG last month. Moreover, the SUV sales contributes to 64% of total Tata sales – reporting a year-on-year sales growth of 105 per cent. The brand’s smallest SUV, the Tata Punch has also received an overwhelming response from car buyers. Tata Motors sold 11,007 Punch SUVs in July 2022, which is also highest since its launch on October 18, 2021.

Tata Motors has sold 4,022 electric vehicles in July 2022, reporting a year-on-year sales growth of 566%. In the same month last year, Tata sold 604 electric vehicles in the country. Tata Motors had sold 45,197 vehicles in June 2022. The company has reported a month-on-month sales growth of 9.5 per cent.