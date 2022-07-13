comscore Tata Nexon SUV new variant launched at Rs 9.75 lakh: Here's what's new
News

Tata Nexon XM+ (S) new variant launched at Rs 9.75 lakh: Check details

automobile

The new Tata Nexon XM+ (S) is available in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, and Foliage Green colour options, the Nexon XM+(S)

Tata Nexon New Variant

Tata Motors today introduced a new variant in the Nexon SUV portfolio – the XM+(S). Placed between the XM (S) and the XZ+, this newest addition comes with more features and will be available at price of Rs 9.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, and Foliage Green colour options, the Nexon XM+(S) will come equipped with an electric sunroof, 7-inch floating infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 12 V rear power socket, and a shark fin antenna. Also Read - Best-selling cars in India: Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, here are the cars Indians loved

Models Start Price ( in Rs, Ex-showroom Delhi)
XM+(S) (Petrol. Manual) 9.75 Lakhs
XMA+(S) (Petrol, Automatic) 10.40 Lakhs
XM+ (S) (Diesel, Manual) 11.05 Lakhs
XMA+ (S) (Diesel, Automatic) 11.70 Lakhs

According to Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “We are elated to witness the continued affinity of our consumers with the Nexon brand. The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition, and our promise to deliver the best to the customers. With more than 3,50,000 Nexon’s on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable. Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms.” Also Read - Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

Recently featured as the 4th top-selling car in India, the Nexon has multiple awards for its name. Launched in 2017, the Nexon has stood the test of time with best-in-class safety, stunning design, and top-rated performance along with aspirational and segment-defining feature additions. With 33 petrol and 29 diesel variants on offer for the customers to choose from, the Nexon portfolio stands strong with a total of 62 variants, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 6:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 13, 2022 6:08 PM IST

