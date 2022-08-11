Tata Punch become fastest SUV to reach one lakh sales milestone in India

Tata Motors on Thursday rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of Tata Punch, India’s first sub-compact SUV, from its manufacturing facility in Pune. The Tata Punch has set a new benchmark in the industry, by becoming the first SUV to achieve this milestone in a span of 10 months, since its launch in October 2021. It has received a phenomenal response from customers for its stunning design, robust performance and best-in-class 5 star safety, the company claims. Also Read - Infinix Hot 12 to launch on August 17 in India

Commenting on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, "We are delighted to share that Punch has achieved the 1 Lakh sales mark within a short span of 10 months. It is one of the highest selling SUV from our 'New Forever' portfolio. This achievement speaks highly of the strong response from customers and we are very thankful to them for their continued trust."

"The Punch is our second product based on the ALFA architecture and has successfully established its popularity by creating a new segment and thereby reinforcing the four core pillars of a true SUV – Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors and Absolute Safety. We are confident that the Punch will continue to receive love from customers and will keep redefining the SUV experience through its performance," he added.

Offered in both MT and AMT transmission options, the Punch is India’s safest sub-compact SUV with 5 Star GNCAP rating. The car is available in 8 colors, as well as in dual tone options. With features such as projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic temperature control, semi-digital instrument cluster amongst other features, the Punch aims at providing the utmost comfort.

Furthermore, it also includes the iRA connected car technology, which offers over 25 features, making the car a complete package for its customers. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 86hp and 113Nm of torque and is mated with either a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission.