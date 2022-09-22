Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched In India Price Design Features

Tata Motors today launched the CAMO Edition of the Tata Punch mini-SUV. This edition offers a new colour theme to the buyers. Additionally, the buyers will also get some new features. The CAMO edition will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas. The Tata Punch CAMO will be offered at a starting price of Rs 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi) and will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships. Also Read - Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: All details here

Variant Pricing

Punch CAMO Adventure 6.85 Lakhs (MT) 7.45 Lakhs (AT)

Punch CAMO Adventure Rhythm 7.20 Lakhs (MT) 7.80 Lakhs (AT)

Punch CAMO Accomplished 7.65 Lakhs (MT) 8.25 Lakhs (AT)

Punch CAMO Accomplished Dazzle 8.03 Lakhs (MT) 8.63 Lakhs (AT)

All Prices ex-showroom

Tata Punch CAMO Edition Design

The Tata Punch CAMO Edition will come in a new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). With this addition, the Punch will now be available in a mix of nine colour options. The interiors of the CAMO Edition sport military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. The car also gets the CAMO badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions.

Tata Punch CAMO Edition Features

Furthermore, the car comes equipped with features such as 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other interesting additions to the CAMO edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps.

The Tata Punch CAMO Edition will continue to be available by a 1.2-liter petrol engine. It gets th same 5-star Global NCAP protection. Tata Motors registered sales of 12,006 units in August 2022.

Speaking on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new CAMO edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”