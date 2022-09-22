comscore Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched in India: Price, design, features
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched In India Price Design Features
News

Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh: Here's what's new and interesting

automobile

Tata Punch CAMO comes equipped with features such as 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels

Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched

Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched

Tata Motors today launched the CAMO Edition of the Tata Punch mini-SUV. This edition offers a new colour theme to the buyers. Additionally, the buyers will also get some new features. The CAMO edition will be available in the Rhythm and Dazzle packs of the Adventure and Accomplished personas. The Tata Punch CAMO will be offered at a starting price of Rs 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi) and will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships. Also Read - Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: All details here

Variant Pricing

Punch CAMO Adventure 6.85 Lakhs (MT) 7.45 Lakhs (AT)
Punch CAMO Adventure Rhythm 7.20 Lakhs (MT) 7.80 Lakhs (AT)
Punch CAMO Accomplished 7.65 Lakhs (MT) 8.25 Lakhs (AT)
Punch CAMO Accomplished Dazzle 8.03 Lakhs (MT) 8.63 Lakhs (AT) Also Read - Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

All Prices ex-showroom Also Read - Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP

Tata Punch CAMO Edition Design

Tata Punch CAMO Edition Interiors

The Tata Punch CAMO Edition will come in a new Foliage Green colour on the outside with dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). With this addition, the Punch will now be available in a mix of nine colour options. The interiors of the CAMO Edition sport military green colour and camouflaged seat upholstery. The car also gets the CAMO badging on the fenders and will be available in both MT and AMT transmissions.

 

Tata Punch CAMO Edition Features

Furthermore, the car comes equipped with features such as 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with 6 speakers, 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheels and a reverse parking camera. Other interesting additions to the CAMO edition include LED DRLs and tail lamps, push Start/Stop button, cruise control and front fog lamps.

The Tata Punch CAMO Edition will continue to be available by a 1.2-liter petrol engine. It gets th same 5-star Global NCAP protection. Tata Motors registered sales of 12,006 units in August 2022.

Speaking on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the CAMO edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the #1 SUV maker rank, the new CAMO edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 1:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 22, 2022 1:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here
Deals
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 confirmed to arrive in India soon

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 confirmed to arrive in India soon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check deals and offers on Smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check deals and offers on Smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Apple is planning to move 25 percent iPhone production to India by 2025

News

Apple is planning to move 25 percent iPhone production to India by 2025

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Xbox Series S down to discounted price of Rs 25,990

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Xbox Series S down to discounted price of Rs 25,990

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Punch CAMO Edition launched in India at Rs 6.85 lakh: Here's what's new

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best offers on iPhone 13 here

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: Check deals and offers on Smart TVs, refrigerators and more

Apple is planning to move 25 percent iPhone production to India by 2025

Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: Check details here

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

This is how to save money on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals during sale

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch
iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14

Hands On

iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14