Tata Punch Suv Camo Edition Launch Tomorrow Watch Latest Video Teaser

Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

automobile

The video shared on the company’s official Twitter handle shows the Tata Punch running through the streets at night.

Tata Punch (3)

Tata Motors will be launching a new Camo edition for its smallest SUV on offer, the Tata Punch. The company has revealed a new trailer for the mini-SUV. The teaser does not reveal the colour but we can figure out a dark green colour scheme, in line with the other Camo Editions like the Safari Camo Editon. Also Read - Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP

The Tata Punch is already offered with the Kaziranga Edition and Tata Motors is gearing up to launch another special Camo Edition of the vehicle. The video shared on the company’s official Twitter handle shows the Tata Punch running through the streets at night. While most of the shots are too blurry to notice, we could figure out the Camo badging on the car. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Swift to Tata Punch: Top 5 automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh in India

The Tata Punch was launched last year in the month of October and it sits in the mini-SUV segment against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. The new Punch Camo Edition comes just in time for the festive season and Tata is expected to start deliveries within the month.

Apart from the Camo Edition, Tata also offers Dark Edition, Jet Edition, Gold Edition and Kaziranga Edition for other products in its line-up. The launch of special editions is expected to boost sales for the brand.

The Tata Punch is one of the safest cars to be built in India. The Global NCAP crash testing agency has offered it five stars. Apart from safety, Tata Punch also offers features an infotainment screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets Harman speakers.

Tata Punch mini SUV starts at a price of Rs 5.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car sits below Nexon and above the Tata Tiago hatchback. To justify the SUV monicker, the Tata Punch also gets some additional mild-off roading features.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 10:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 21, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed
