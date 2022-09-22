Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: Check details here

The Punch comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine start-stop, Eco and City drive modes, 90 degree opening doors, flat floor in the rear, steering mounted controls, 7-inch infotainment system, rear camera, voice commands, cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto folding ORVMs and temperature control. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 86hp and 113Nm of torque and is mated with either a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission.

Tata Motors will be launching the new Camo Edition of the Punch today. The new special Edition car will be launched in addition to the Kaziranga Edition. Tata had also revealed a new trailer of the Punch SUV. However, we don’t get to see a lot in the teaser. However, in customary fashion, the dark green colour scheme will get carried over to the new Punch Camo Edition. Also Read - Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

The Tata Punch is already offered with the Kaziranga Edition and Tata Motors is gearing up to launch another special Camo Edition of the vehicle. The video shared on the company’s official Twitter handle shows the Tata Punch running through the streets at night. While most of the shots are too blurry to notice, we could figure out the Camo badging on the car. Also Read - BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities

The Tata Punch was launched last year in the month of October and it sits in the mini-SUV segment against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. The new Punch Camo Edition comes just in time for the festive season and Tata is expected to start deliveries within the month.

Apart from the Camo Edition, Tata also offers Dark Edition, Jet Edition, Gold Edition and Kaziranga Edition for other products in its line-up. The launch of special editions is expected to boost sales for the brand.

The Tata Punch is one of the safest cars to be built in India. The Global NCAP crash testing agency has offered it five stars. Apart from safety, Tata Punch also offers features an infotainment screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets Harman speakers.

Tata Punch mini SUV starts at a price of Rs 5.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car sits below Nexon and above the Tata Tiago hatchback. To justify the SUV monicker, the Tata Punch also gets some additional mild-off roading features.