comscore Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: Check details here
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Punch Suv Special Camo Edition Launch Today Check Details Here
News

Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: All details here

automobile

The Tata Punch is one of the safest cars to be built in India. The Global NCAP crash testing agency has offered it five stars

Tata Punch

The Punch comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine start-stop, Eco and City drive modes, 90 degree opening doors, flat floor in the rear, steering mounted controls, 7-inch infotainment system, rear camera, voice commands, cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto folding ORVMs and temperature control. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops 86hp and 113Nm of torque and is mated with either a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission.

Tata Motors will be launching the new Camo Edition of the Punch today. The new special Edition car will be launched in addition to the Kaziranga Edition. Tata had also revealed a new trailer of the Punch SUV. However, we don’t get to see a lot in the teaser. However, in customary fashion, the dark green colour scheme will get carried over to the new Punch Camo Edition. Also Read - Tata Punch Camo Edition launch tommorow: New video teaser revealed

The Tata Punch is already offered with the Kaziranga Edition and Tata Motors is gearing up to launch another special Camo Edition of the vehicle. The video shared on the company’s official Twitter handle shows the Tata Punch running through the streets at night. While most of the shots are too blurry to notice, we could figure out the Camo badging on the car. Also Read - BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities

The Tata Punch was launched last year in the month of October and it sits in the mini-SUV segment against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. The new Punch Camo Edition comes just in time for the festive season and Tata is expected to start deliveries within the month.

Apart from the Camo Edition, Tata also offers Dark Edition, Jet Edition, Gold Edition and Kaziranga Edition for other products in its line-up. The launch of special editions is expected to boost sales for the brand.

The Tata Punch is one of the safest cars to be built in India. The Global NCAP crash testing agency has offered it five stars. Apart from safety, Tata Punch also offers features an infotainment screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets Harman speakers.

Tata Punch mini SUV starts at a price of Rs 5.93 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car sits below Nexon and above the Tata Tiago hatchback. To justify the SUV monicker, the Tata Punch also gets some additional mild-off roading features.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 10:41 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on smartphones
Deals
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on smartphones
Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen) is now available at major discounts on Flipkart

Deals

Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen) is now available at major discounts on Flipkart

Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India

Deals

Apple Store announces festive season sale on iPhones in India

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 update

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Punch SUV special Camo Edition launch today: Check details here

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale deals revealed: Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 update

UPI Lite launched in India: All you need to know

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

This is how to save money on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 deals during sale

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus and more Check out the Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under ₹15,000
Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch

News

Redmi K60 Launch Details Revealed, Might Feature Dynamic Island Notch
iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14

Hands On

iPhone 14 First Look | What's new ? Worth the upgrade? | #iphone14
WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users