comscore Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Tiago Ev Launched At Rs 8 49 Lakh In India Check Milage Specs And More Here
News

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range: Check details here

automobile

Tata Tiago EV has been launched in India and is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it the most affordable four-wheeler EV in the country.

Tata Tiago EV launched

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range: Check details here

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its new electric car Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs Rs 8.49 lakh and it will be their third passenger electric vehicle in India, after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The new Tata Tiago EV will offer 1,60,000 kilometre battery and motor warranty. The EV can boot up from o to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tigor EV will be available in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV hatchback will open from October 1 and deliveries will begin in January. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV to launch tomorrow as India's most affordable electric car: Check expected price, specs and more

Tata Tiago EV variant wise price

Tata Tiago EV Price

Tata Tiago EV Battery

The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. The EV gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger as well. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far

Also Read - Tata Motors announces launch date of most affordable EV of India Tiago EV: Check details

Tata Tiago EV Interior And Features

In terms of design, the Tiago EV is similar to the ICE-powered Tiago, which received a facelift in 2020. The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. The EV gets multi-mode regen braking that was first introduced with the Nexon EV Max. The Tiago EV gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control. For safety, the electric car gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 12:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 28, 2022 12:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range
automobile
Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus renders surface online: All we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus renders surface online: All we know so far

Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors

News

Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors

Tesla rival Fisker to launch electric SUV in India next year

automobile

Tesla rival Fisker to launch electric SUV in India next year

Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC certification; leaks hint at transparent case

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC certification; leaks hint at transparent case

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors

Tesla rival Fisker to launch electric SUV in India next year

Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC certification; leaks hint at transparent case

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More
Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook