Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its new electric car Tata Tiago EV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs Rs 8.49 lakh and it will be their third passenger electric vehicle in India, after the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. The new Tata Tiago EV will offer 1,60,000 kilometre battery and motor warranty. The EV can boot up from o to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tigor EV will be available in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV hatchback will open from October 1 and deliveries will begin in January.

Tata Tiago EV variant wise price

Tata Tiago EV Battery

The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. The EV gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger and DC Fast charger as well.

Tata Tiago EV Interior And Features

In terms of design, the Tiago EV is similar to the ICE-powered Tiago, which received a facelift in 2020. The Tiago EV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other connected car technologies. The EV gets multi-mode regen braking that was first introduced with the Nexon EV Max. The Tiago EV gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop, and cruise control. For safety, the electric car gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera and seat belt reminder.