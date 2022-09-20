comscore Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: From price to features, all we know so far
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Tiago Ev To Get Regen Modes Cruise Control From Price To Features All We Know So Far
News

Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far

automobile

Tata Motors is also expected to launch a XPres-T variant of the EV which will be slightly underpowered compared to the passenger vehicle

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors will be launching the Tata Tiago EV in India on September 28. The Tata Tiago EV will be the most affordable EV in the company’s line-up as well as the most affordable long-range electric car in the market. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Tata Tiago EV will make owning an EV accessible. The car will sit well below the Tata Nexon EV as well as the Tata Tigor EV. Also Read - Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

Tiago EV Expected Price

The new Tata Tiago EV has to be the cheapest among Tata’s EV line-up. It is expected to sit under Rs 10 lakh price bracket. This price range will make it the cheapest high-speed electric car in the country. The Tigor EV demands a price tag of around Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV starts at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata may offer an introductory price under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tiago EV. Also Read - Karnataka to convert 35,000 buses into EVs by 2030: Report

Tiago EV Features

The Tiago EV will be justifying the premium in price by offering some additional features when compared to the standard ICE vehicle. The Tiago EV will reportedly come with cruise control and multiple re-gen modes. Different modes will help with better experience with re-generative braking. This will ultimately provide more range to the rider. The Tiago EV is also expected to get multiple driving modes including a Sports mode. Also Read - BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Tiago is expected to share it with the Tata Tigor EV. The entry-level electric car is expected to get a range of around 300 km (ARAI). The charging time is also expected to be similar to the Tigor EV which claims a 0-80 percent charging period of 65 minutes.

Tata Motors is also expected to launch a XPres-T variant of the EV which will be slightly underpowered compared to the passenger vehicle with a range above 200 km.

In terms of design, the Tata Tiago EV will be launching with the typical blue colour paint job which we’ve seen with the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. The company will be using blue accents on the grille and interiors to highlight the EV nature of the car.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 4:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to restore a lost Snapstreak: A step-by-step guide
How To
How to restore a lost Snapstreak: A step-by-step guide
Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far

automobile

Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far

Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: All you need to know

Mobiles

Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: All you need to know

How to buy Apple iPhone 14, priced at Rs 79,900, for Rs 74,900

Deals

How to buy Apple iPhone 14, priced at Rs 79,900, for Rs 74,900

Lava Blaze Pro unveiled in India: Everything you need to know

Mobiles

Lava Blaze Pro unveiled in India: Everything you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple increasing iPhone 14 Pro production to address higher demand: All you need to know

Indian nationals get abducted in Thailand, Myanmar; forced to commit cybercrime

Honor Pad 8 tablet launch in India set for September 23, price revealed

Apple hikes prices of App Store apps in some markets, is India on the list?

Samsung announces massive discounts on Galaxy phones, tablets, wearables: Check offers, cashback and more here

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details