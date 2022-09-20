Tata Tiago Ev To Get Regen Modes Cruise Control From Price To Features All We Know So Far

Tata Motors will be launching the Tata Tiago EV in India on September 28. The Tata Tiago EV will be the most affordable EV in the company’s line-up as well as the most affordable long-range electric car in the market. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Tata Tiago EV will make owning an EV accessible. The car will sit well below the Tata Nexon EV as well as the Tata Tigor EV. Also Read - Hero Electric to train engineers in Delhi to expand support for EVs

Tiago EV Expected Price

The new Tata Tiago EV has to be the cheapest among Tata's EV line-up. It is expected to sit under Rs 10 lakh price bracket. This price range will make it the cheapest high-speed electric car in the country. The Tigor EV demands a price tag of around Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV starts at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata may offer an introductory price under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tiago EV.

Tiago EV Features

The Tiago EV will be justifying the premium in price by offering some additional features when compared to the standard ICE vehicle. The Tiago EV will reportedly come with cruise control and multiple re-gen modes. Different modes will help with better experience with re-generative braking. This will ultimately provide more range to the rider. The Tiago EV is also expected to get multiple driving modes including a Sports mode.

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Tiago is expected to share it with the Tata Tigor EV. The entry-level electric car is expected to get a range of around 300 km (ARAI). The charging time is also expected to be similar to the Tigor EV which claims a 0-80 percent charging period of 65 minutes.

Tata Motors is also expected to launch a XPres-T variant of the EV which will be slightly underpowered compared to the passenger vehicle with a range above 200 km.

In terms of design, the Tata Tiago EV will be launching with the typical blue colour paint job which we’ve seen with the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. The company will be using blue accents on the grille and interiors to highlight the EV nature of the car.