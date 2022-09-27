comscore Tata Tiago EV to launch tomorrow as India's most affordable electric car: Check expected price, specs and more
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Tiago EV in the country tomorrow, September 28. The new Tiago EV will come with new features and sit below the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the portfolio. One can expect the Tiago EV to come with a 26kWh battery pack and offer more than 300km of range. It should also get the same electric motor and front wheel drive setup delivering 74.7PS of power and 170Nm of torque. Tata is already the leader in the electric passenger car segment thanks to offerings like the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV to get regen modes, cruise control: All we know so far

Tiago EV Expected Price

The new Tata Tiago EV is expected to sit under Rs 10 lakh price bracket. This price range will make it the cheapest high-speed electric car in the country. The Tigor EV demands a price tag of around Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata may offer an introductory price under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tiago EV. Also Read - Tata Motors announces launch date of most affordable EV of India Tiago EV: Check details

Tiago EV Features

The Tiago EV will be justifying the premium in price by offering some additional features when compared to the standard ICE vehicle. The Tiago EV will reportedly come with cruise control and multiple re-gen modes. Different modes will help with better experience with re-generative braking. This will ultimately provide more range to the rider. The Tiago EV is also expected to get multiple driving modes including a Sports mode. Also Read – BYD delivers over 450 electric MPVs in India via new showrooms across 5 major cities Also Read - Best CNG cars under Rs 8 lakh in India: Check options from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai

In terms of powertrain, the Tata Tiago is expected to share it with the Tata Tigor EV. The entry-level electric car is expected to get a range of around 300 km (ARAI). The charging time is also expected to be similar to the Tigor EV which claims a 0-80 percent charging period of 65 minutes.

Tata Motors is also expected to launch a XPres-T variant of the EV which will be slightly underpowered compared to the passenger vehicle with a range above 200 km.

Tiago EV Design

In terms of design, the Tata Tiago EV will be launching with the typical blue colour paint job which we’ve seen with the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. The company will be using blue accents on the grille and interiors to highlight the EV nature of the car.

  • Published Date: September 27, 2022 10:37 AM IST
