Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon: Check details

Tata Tiago plays an important part in Tata Motors' portfolio in India. Its features and pricing have made it a fan favourite, especially among those who want a sturdy and feature packed car at a relatively lower price point. This growing popularity has promoted the company to diversify Tiago's overall portfolio by introducing a host of variants of its popular car. This includes the Tiago EV series, Tata Tiago iCNG models and the crossover Tata Tiago NRG models. Now, word is that Tata is planning to expand this portfolio a bit more by introducing an iCNG variant of its Tata Tiago NRG.

According to a report by Rushlane, Tata Motors has notified its dealers about the launch of the Tata Tiago NRG CNG. The said variant of Tata Tiago will be announced in India on November 1, 2022, and it will be available in Red, White, Foliage Green, and Grey colour variants.

While there is no official word about the pricing and availability of the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG CNG, the report says Tata Motors is likely to price its upcoming car somewhere between Rs 7.33 lakhs and Rs 7.74 lakhs as the company prices the CNG variants of Tata Tiago around Rs 91,000 higher than their regular variants. For your reference, the Tata Tiago NRG XT andthe Tata Tiago NRG XZ come at a starting price of Rs 6.42 lakhs and Rs 6.83 lakhs in India.

The report also says that the iCNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG is available for billing at Tata dealerships across the country starting today.

As far as the features are concerned, the report says that the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG CNG will be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine that will offer a power of 72bhp and a torque of 95Nm when driven on CNG. This engine will offer a fuel efficiency of around 26.4km/kg with CNG.

Beyond this, other features are expected to remain the same. This means that interested buyers are likely to get front wheel drive that will be coupled with either five-speed manual or five-speed AMT transmission, a ground clearance of 181mm, a boot space of 242L, four speakers with an 8.89-cm Integrated Infotainment system by Harman, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and display, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support among other things.