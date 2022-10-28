comscore Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon: Check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Tiago Nrg Cng To Launch In India Soon Heres What We Know So Far
News

Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

automobile

Tata is expected to launch the iCNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG in India. The prices of this car are expected to be revealed on November 1.

Highlights

  • Tata is expected to launch the iCNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG in India soon.
  • The prices of the Tata Tiago NRG CNG are expected to be revealed on November 1.
  • The Tata Tiago NRG CNG will be available in Red, White, Foliage Green, and Grey colour variants.
Tata Tiago NRG (1)

Tata Tiago plays an important part in Tata Motors’ portfolio in India. Its features and pricing have made it a fan favourite, especially among those who want a sturdy and feature packed car at a relatively lower price point. This growing popularity has promoted the company to diversify Tiago’s overall portfolio by introducing a host of variants of its popular car. This includes the Tiago EV series, Tata Tiago iCNG models and the crossover Tata Tiago NRG models. Now, word is that Tata is planning to expand this portfolio a bit more by introducing an iCNG variant of its Tata Tiago NRG. Also Read - Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers: Check details

According to a report by Rushlane, Tata Motors has notified its dealers about the launch of the Tata Tiago NRG CNG. The said variant of Tata Tiago will be announced in India on November 1, 2022, and it will be available in Red, White, Foliage Green, and Grey colour variants. Also Read - Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10: Check booking amount, delivery date and more

While there is no official word about the pricing and availability of the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG CNG, the report says Tata Motors is likely to price its upcoming car somewhere between Rs 7.33 lakhs and Rs 7.74 lakhs as the company prices the CNG variants of Tata Tiago around Rs 91,000 higher than their regular variants. For your reference, the Tata Tiago NRG XT andthe Tata Tiago NRG XZ come at a starting price of Rs 6.42 lakhs and Rs 6.83 lakhs in India. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 this festive season on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more: Details here

The report also says that the iCNG variant of the Tata Tiago NRG is available for billing at Tata dealerships across the country starting today.

As far as the features are concerned, the report says that the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG CNG will be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine that will offer a power of 72bhp and a torque of 95Nm when driven on CNG. This engine will offer a fuel efficiency of around 26.4km/kg with CNG.

Beyond this, other features are expected to remain the same. This means that interested buyers are likely to get front wheel drive that will be coupled with either five-speed manual or five-speed AMT transmission, a ground clearance of 181mm, a boot space of 242L, four speakers with an 8.89-cm Integrated Infotainment system by Harman, ABS with EBD and corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and display, driver and passenger seat belt reminder, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support among other things.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 6:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple ends Diwali offer but you still can save money on iPhone 14
Deals
Apple ends Diwali offer but you still can save money on iPhone 14
Tim Cook gives a justification for the price rise of Apple Music

News

Tim Cook gives a justification for the price rise of Apple Music

iPhone 15 Pro models to get solid state home, volume buttons

Mobiles

iPhone 15 Pro models to get solid state home, volume buttons

Xiaomi winds down Mi Pay, Mi Credit apps in India: Report

News

Xiaomi winds down Mi Pay, Mi Credit apps in India: Report

How to watch Jack Ryan season 3 in India online

Entertainment

How to watch Jack Ryan season 3 in India online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon: Check details

Tim Cook gives a justification for the price rise of Apple Music

iPhone 15 Pro models to get solid state home, volume buttons

Xiaomi winds down Mi Pay, Mi Credit apps in India: Report

Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Watch video for details

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details

News

Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price
iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022

News

iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details