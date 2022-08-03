comscore Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched in India at Rs 6.42 lakh: Check features, other details
News

Tata Tiago NRG new XT variant launched with SUV-like design in India at Rs 6.42 lakh: Check features, other details

automobile

The Tiago NRG XT variant comes with new 14-inch Hyperstyle Wheels, 3.5-inch Infotainment System by Harman, steering mounted controls

Tata Tiago NRG XT Variant

New Tata Tiago NRG XT launched

Tata Motors launched the new Tiago NRG XT variant one year after the launch of NRG. The new Tata Tiago NRG XT variant has been launched at a price of Rs 6.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The NRG line-up of Tiago has been given a crossover-like design in order to boost its appeal among compact SUV buyers. The new Tata Tiago NRG will now be available in a total of two variants, including Tiagon XT NRG and Tiagon XZ NRG. Tata Motors has claimed that Tiago NRG contributes to 15% of the Tiago petrol sales.

The Tata Tiago NRG XT variant comes with new 14-inch Hyperstyle Wheels, 3.5-inch Infotainment System by Harman, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat, front fog lamps and many other features along with carrying forward the NRG design elements such as ground clearance of 181 mm, rugged claddings, infinity black roof with roof rails & charcoal black interiors.

These features will be available across the XT range including Tiago XT, XTA and XT iCNG. The company has also introduced an optional Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT petrol variant that includes features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear camera and 4 tweeters. The Rhythm pack can be obtained by paying an additional cost of Rs 30,000 over the new XT trim. Furthermore, the new XT trim features the introduction of the Midnight Plum color along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red colour options.

Tata Tiago, NRG XT variant, new Tata Tiago

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors said, “The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge. Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead.

  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 3, 2022 1:27 PM IST

