Tata Tigor EV refreshed, now offers more range, features at Rs 12.49 lakh

Tata Motors may not have given the Tigor EV a full makeover, but it has added some nifty features to the electric vehicle.

Highlights

  • Tata has updated its electric subcompact sedan, Tigor EV with an improved range.
  • The Tigor EV now offers an ARAI-certified range of 315km.
  • The updated Tata Tigor EV starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.49 lakh.
Tata Motors has refreshed its electric vehicle Tigor EV with a better range and more features. Stylised as Tigor.ev, the electric subcompact sedan now delivers an extended ARAI-certified range of 315km. So, naturally, the price of the new series is slightly higher than the older one. The updated Tigor EV also gets a new colour option, Magnetic Red. Then, there are additions of new features such as leatherette upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheels, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and cruise control.

Commenting on the launch of the new Tigor EV, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “In line with our New Forever philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometres covered on Indian roads have helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI certified) – More Tech, More Luxe, More.ev.”

New Tata Tigor EV variants and prices in India (ex-showroom)

  • Tata Tigor.ev XE: Rs 12,49,000
  • Tata Tigor.ev XT: Rs 12,99,000
  • Tata Tigor.ev XZ+: Rs 13,49,000
  • Tata Tigor.ev XZ+ LUX: 13,75,000

New Tata Tigor EV tech features

The Tigor EV now comes with smart enhancements such as multi-mode regen, connected car technology, Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS, and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. All of these additions will be standard across the range, so no matter what variant you buy, you have access to all these features.

Existing Tigor EV users can also get some of these features. Tata Motors is offering a feature update pack through a free-of-charge software update for existing models. The update pack brings the multi-mode regeneration, iTPMS, and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit to all older models, while the XZ+ and XZ+ DT models also get the smartwatch connectivity as a part of the update. The feature update pack can be installed on your existing car by visiting a Tata Motors’ authorised service centre from December 20.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 9:47 AM IST
