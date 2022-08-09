comscore Tata Motors launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.40 lakh: Details here
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Tigor Launches Tata Tigor Xm Variant With Icng Technology At Rs 7 4 Lakh Details Here
News

Tata Motors launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.40 lakh: Details here

automobile

The new Tata Tigor CNG variant will now become the entry-level trim for the Tigor iCNG and will be offered with Harman Infotainment System with 4 speaker system

Tata Tigor CNG

This new variant will now become the entry-level trim for the Tigor iCNG and will be offered with safety and convenience features

Tata Motors has launched the new Tigor XM iCNG variant at a price of Rs 7,39,900 (ex-showroom price, Delhi). Tata has claimed that their iCNG variants have been getting a good response in the Indian market and that led to the expansion of the overall line-up. The iCNG range provides some relief from the growing fuel prices. Currently, Tata is offering CNG powertrains with Tiago and Tigor. Also Read - Tata Motors EV subsidiary buys Ford India’s Gujarat plant for Rs 726 crore

Tata Tigor XM iCNG Variant

This new variant will now become the entry-level trim for the Tigor iCNG and will be offered with safety and convenience features such as Harman Infotainment System with 4 speaker system, power windows, central locking, rear parking sensors amongst others. Furthermore, the new Tigor XM iCNG variant will be available in Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue, and Deep Red color options. Also Read - Tata Motors bags order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation: Check details

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio. With the growing popularity of the Tigor iCNG and in line with our New Forever brand philosophy, the new Tigor XM iCNG will help us cater to new set of customers who have been wanting to experience our iCNG technology with an entry level trim. I am confident that this addition will further bolster our growth in this segment and the CNG space.” Also Read - Tata Nexon EV, Tata Nexon EV MAX prices hiked by Rs 60,000: Details here

Tata Motors is witnessing growth in its overall passenger vehicles sales volumes month on month. The Tigor too has contributed to this journey by becoming the 2nd largest selling sedan in the country with a market share of 21% in its segment. Tata claims Tigor is the only sedan in India that is available in Petrol, Electric & CNG options, in both Manual as well as Automatic transmissions, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer needs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 9, 2022 12:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 9, 2022 1:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp may soon allow users to hide number from specific groups: Check details
Apps
WhatsApp may soon allow users to hide number from specific groups: Check details
Motorola Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680, Android 12 launched, price set at Rs 12,999

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680, Android 12 launched, price set at Rs 12,999

Tata Tigor launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.4 lakh: Details here

automobile

Tata Tigor launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.4 lakh: Details here

WhatsApp new privacy features: Now leave WhatsApp groups silently, hide online status, block screenshots

Apps

WhatsApp new privacy features: Now leave WhatsApp groups silently, hide online status, block screenshots

How to change Siri voice on your iPhone, Mac

How To

How to change Siri voice on your iPhone, Mac

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Tigor launches Tata Tigor XM variant with iCNG technology at Rs 7.4 lakh: Details here

WhatsApp may soon allow users to hide number from specific groups: Check details

Motorola Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680, Android 12 launched, price set at Rs 12,999

WhatsApp new privacy features: Now leave WhatsApp groups silently, hide online status, block screenshots

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to launch tomorrow: How to watch launch event online, price

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 12 Pro की सेल हुई शुरू, Quick Review

Hands On

Infinix Hot 12 Pro की सेल हुई शुरू, Quick Review
WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon
Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More

News

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More
Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999