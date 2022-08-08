comscore Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tesla Cars Will Become Robotaxis That Will Be Combination Of Uber Airbnb Elon Musk
News

Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

automobile

When the electric vehicle company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) is fully operational, Musk said Tesla owners will have the choice of using it themselves or adding their cars to the robotaxi fleet

  • Updated: August 8, 2022 5:19 PM IST
Musk

Elon Musk says Robotaxi will be combination of Uber and Airbnb

Electric vehicle company Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the company’s robotaxi will be like Uber and Airbnb combined. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

During the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Musk stated that the system is not being designed with a launch city in mind, the way competitors have approached the concept, reports Fox Business. Also Read - Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

When the electric vehicle company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is fully operational, Musk said Tesla owners will have the choice of using it themselves or adding their cars to the robotaxi fleet to earn money when they do not need them. Also Read - Twitter user base increases to 238 million amid legal battle with Elon Musk

“I think it would end up being some kind of combination of like Airbnb and Uber,” the tech billionaire was quoted as saying.

“Look at how many cars are parked. There are parking lots full of cars everywhere. Because cars need a driver, so most of the time they’re doing nothing,” he added.

The tech billionaire mentioned that regulatory hurdles will limit where it can be deployed but is confident that the FSD system that will enable it will live up to its name one day.

He estimated that a typical vehicle added to the system would see its usage jump from 12 hours a week to 60 hours a week and become a revenue generator.

“The interesting thing is, the car still costs the same,” Musk added

The term “robotaxi” implies that a vehicle can provide a taxi service without a driver at the wheel.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 5:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 8, 2022 5:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta coming next month to PS5 first
Gaming
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta coming next month to PS5 first
Sony launches new Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED smart TV in India

Smart TVs

Sony launches new Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED smart TV in India

iPhone 14 supply issues to have limited impact on production: Check launch date, price and features

Mobiles

iPhone 14 supply issues to have limited impact on production: Check launch date, price and features

Apple iPhone 14 shipment expected to hit 95 million units: Check price, features and more

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 shipment expected to hit 95 million units: Check price, features and more

Jio users consume 20GB of data per month

Telecom

Jio users consume 20GB of data per month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WazirX operated normally, company confirms

WhatsApp New Feature, Login Approval Feature coming soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta coming next month to PS5 first

Sony launches new Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED smart TV in India

iPhone 14 supply issues to have limited impact on production: Check launch date, price and features

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon
Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More

News

Realme 9i 5G Launch Date REVEALED !! Check Out the Video To Know More
Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999