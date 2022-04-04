comscore Tesla delivered over one million cars in 2021
Tesla delivered over one million cars in 2021

Tesla delivered over one million cars from April 2021 to March 2022, including more than 310,000 cars that were sold in the first quarter of 2022.

Elon Musk

Tesla said that it delivered over one million cars – 1.06 million to be precise – between April 2021 to March 2022, including 310,048 cars that were delivered in the first quarter of 2022. This figure is approximately 67% higher than the figure during the same time last year. Also Read - Tesla’s Shanghai factory to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

In total, the company delivered a total of 24,964 Tesla Model S and Tesla Model Y cars in 2021. In addition to that, it delivered 14,724 Model S and Model X cars in the first quarter of 2022. Similarly, the company delivered a total of 911,208 Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y cars in 2021 plus an added 295,324 cars in the first quarter of 2022. Also Read - Tesla to shut down China factory in view of Covid spread: Report

It is worth mentioning that Tesla managed to achieve the feature despite the global logistics issues and chip shortage that have plagued the auto industry. Yet, data compiled by FactSet indicates that the figures fell short of analysts’ expectations that expected the company to ship around 317,000 cars in the first quarter of 2022 instead of the 310,048 mark that the company has achieved. Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

Responding to the information, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that these figures were ‘exceptionally difficult’ to achieve owing to supply chain interruptions and China’ zero-Covid policy. “This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy…Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day,” he wrote in a tweet.

His message came shortly after Tesla decided to keep its factory closed for one more day on Monday in a bid to comply with the strict restrictions on the movement in Shanghai, which is the home to Tesla’s gigafactory and caters to its China market. There is no word on when the company plans to resume production in the country.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 5:48 PM IST

