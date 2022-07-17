Tesla getting closer to integrating Steam for in-car gaming

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the electric vehicle company is getting closer to integrating Valve’s Steam to take its in-car gaming platform to a whole new level. According to the auto-tech website Electrek, Tesla has been investing heavily into integrating video games into its in-car entertainment system. Also Read - Tesla will lower price for cars if inflation calms down: Elon Musk

But it still surprised many when Tesla said earlier this year that it planned to go as far as integrating Valve’s Steam, an online video game store and distribution platform, in its vehicles. It would result in a massive increase in games playable inside Tesla vehicles. Also Read - Airtel deploys India’s first private 5G network at Bosch facility: Check details

This week, Musk said that Tesla is getting closer to achieving the Steam integration and the automaker is aiming for a demonstration next month. “We are making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month,” Musk wrote on Twitter. The demonstration will likely involve some computing-demanding video games to show the gaming capacity inside Tesla vehicles. Also Read - Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024: All you need to know

Elon Musk recently said that his electric vehicle company Tesla would pull down the prices of its car if the inflation calmed down. On the microblogging site Twitter, the tech honcho mentioned the car prices on being asked by a user if the company plans to down the cost of cars after the pandemic or supply chain matters.

“If inflation calms down, we can lower prices for cars,” the tech billionaire wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Musk-owned Tesla once again increased the prices of its electric cars across its entire lineup, with some models going up by as much as $6,000. After a year of increasing prices almost every month in 2021, Tesla slowed down the rapid rise in prices across its electric vehicles in early 2022.

However, it later updated its online configurator overnight to increase prices across its entire lineup. As per a recent report, the Model 3 is the one that got the smallest price increase of all Tesla’s lineup. Only the Model 3 Long Range is affected as it went from $54,490 to $57,990, a $2,500 price increase, the report said.

(IANS)