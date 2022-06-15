Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold

A key executive who was leading Tesla‘s lobbying effort in India has resigned, weeks after the U.S. carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian nation, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters. Also Read - Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. Also Read - Meta rolling out Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds: Check details

Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

He lobbied the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from as high as 100%, a move Tesla said would allow it to test the market with imports from its production hubs like China before investing in a factory.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s government insisted Tesla must first commit to manufacturing cars locally before it can offer any concessions. With talks deadlocked, Tesla put its plans to sell cars in India on hold, reassigned some of the domestic team and abandoned its search for showroom space.

Neither Khurana, the company’s first employee in India, nor Tesla responded to requests for comment. An email sent to Khurana generated an automated reply saying the address was no longer valid and future emails would not be received.

The sources wished to remain anonymous because the resignation had not yet been made public.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter last month that the company would not set up manufacturing in any location where it was not allowed first to sell and service cars.

The carmaker has also shifted its focus to other markets in Southeast Asia, like nickel-rich Indonesia, where it is looking at a potential battery-related investment, as well as Thailand, where it recently registered a local unit to sell cars.

Musk recently created ripples across financial, automobile, and tech industries after he announced that the carmaker is instituting a freeze on hiring and is also looking to cut around 10 percent of its workforce across the globe.

Reuters