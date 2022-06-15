comscore Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tesla India Policy Executive Quits After Company Puts India Plan On Hold Report
News

Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold: Report

automobile

Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country.

Tesla

Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold

A key executive who was leading Tesla‘s lobbying effort in India has resigned, weeks after the U.S. carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian nation, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters. Also Read - Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. Also Read - Meta rolling out Voice Mode in Horizon Worlds: Check details

Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

He lobbied the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from as high as 100%, a move Tesla said would allow it to test the market with imports from its production hubs like China before investing in a factory.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s government insisted Tesla must first commit to manufacturing cars locally before it can offer any concessions. With talks deadlocked, Tesla put its plans to sell cars in India on hold, reassigned some of the domestic team and abandoned its search for showroom space.

Neither Khurana, the company’s first employee in India, nor Tesla responded to requests for comment. An email sent to Khurana generated an automated reply saying the address was no longer valid and future emails would not be received.

The sources wished to remain anonymous because the resignation had not yet been made public.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter last month that the company would not set up manufacturing in any location where it was not allowed first to sell and service cars.

The carmaker has also shifted its focus to other markets in Southeast Asia, like nickel-rich Indonesia, where it is looking at a potential battery-related investment, as well as Thailand, where it recently registered a local unit to sell cars.

Musk recently created ripples across financial, automobile, and tech industries after he announced that the carmaker is instituting a freeze on hiring and is also looking to cut around 10 percent of its workforce across the globe.

Reuters

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 5:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm dodges $1 billion fine by European Union
News
Qualcomm dodges $1 billion fine by European Union
Yamaha launches two new TWS earbuds in India: Check details

Wearables

Yamaha launches two new TWS earbuds in India: Check details

Gran Turismo film is coming out next year, will be based on a true story

Gaming

Gran Turismo film is coming out next year, will be based on a true story

Google Pixel 6a unboxed yet again, compared to Pixel 6 Pro

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a unboxed yet again, compared to Pixel 6 Pro

Mahindra Scorpio N to 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Here are the top 5 most awaited SUVs in India

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Scorpio N to 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Here are the top 5 most awaited SUVs in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold

Qualcomm dodges $1 billion fine by European Union

Yamaha launches two new TWS earbuds in India: Check details

Gran Turismo film is coming out next year, will be based on a true story

Google Pixel 6a unboxed yet again, compared to Pixel 6 Pro

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video

News

Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video

News

iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999