Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has stopped including a complimentary Mobile Connector Bundle with new vehicle orders. The change was first spotted by Twitter user Tesla_Adri, and soon confirmed by CEO Elon Musk. Also Read - Twitter’s much-awaited edit feature is likely to keep track of tweet history

Musk said that Tesla believed that the usage amongst owners was too low to justify supplying the cable with every new car delivery. “Usage statistics were super low, so it seemed wasteful. On the (minor) plus side, we will be including more plug adapters with the mobile connector kit,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Twitter’s board adopts poison pill to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover attempt

Usage statistics were super low, so seemed wasteful. On the (minor) plus side, we will be including more plug adapters with the mobile connector kit. Also Read - Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter: Here’s what Twitter CEO has to say — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

Tesla’s Gen 2 Corded Mobile Connector used to come included with every EV bought from the company and allowed users to charge their cars at 2-3 miles of range per hour (about 5km/hr). Instead, Tesla will now sell the Gen 2 Mobile Connector Bundle separately for $275 USD. The Connector will now come with additional plug adapters.

A mobile connector isn’t a necessity, as per company Tesla owners can charge their car from a wall charger installed at their home or at a charging station. Musk said customers should install a $600 CAD Wall Connector before their new Tesla arrives, but this option includes extra electrician costs for the installation.

Tesla recently said that it delivered over one million cars – 1.06 million to be precise – between April 2021 to March 2022, including 310,048 cars that were delivered in the first quarter of 2022. In total, the company delivered a total of 24,964 Tesla Model S and Tesla Model Y cars in 2021. In addition to that, it delivered 14,724 Model S and Model X cars in the first quarter of 2022. Similarly, the company delivered a total of 911,208 Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y cars in 2021 plus an added 295,324 cars in the first quarter of 2022.

Tesla managed to achieve the feature despite the global logistics issues and chip shortage that have plagued the auto industry. Yet, data compiled by FactSet indicates that the figures fell short of analysts’ expectations that expected the company to ship around 317,000 cars in the first quarter of 2022 instead of the 310,048 mark that the company has achieved.