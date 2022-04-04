comscore Tesla’s Shanghai factory to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Teslas Shanghai Factory To Remain Closed Amid Covid 19 Restrictions
News

Tesla’s Shanghai factory to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

automobile

As of Monday, Tesla’s Shanghai factory has been closed for a week.

Tesla

Image: Pixabay

Tesla’s gigafactory in Shanghai, China will remain closed for one more amid the fresh round of restrictions imposed owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city. In a company memo obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla reportedly told its employees on Sunday to stay at home the following day in order to comply with the restrictions imposed in the city. Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users

An older report by Reuters indicated that the automaker aimed to resume production at its Shanghai factory on Monday, that is, March 4, as it expected its first batch of workers to be released from a lockdown owing to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Also Read - Tesla to shut down China factory in view of Covid spread: Report

But now, plans to open the Shanghai plant have been cancelled and there is no word on when the company planned to resume production. Also Read - Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor: Here's what we know

Tesla originally shut down its Shanghai gigafactory, which produces cars for the China market, on March 28, after the Chinese government launched a two-stage lockdown in areas east of the Shanghai’s Huangpu river where Tesla’s gigafactory is located. At the time, Tesla had aimed to keep the factory closed for just four days. However, it had to extend its plans for two more days on Friday and Saturday after the local authorities extended tight restrictions on the movement in the eastern part of the city. As of Monday, Tesla’s Shanghai factory has been closed for a week. Prior to this, Tesla had closed its gigafactory for two days on March 16 and March 17 as the country imposed restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 within its borders.

Separately, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk in a tweet said that China’s zero-Covid policies made the first quarter “exceptionally difficult.” “This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy…Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day,” he wrote in a tweet.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
How To
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

automobile

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats

Apps

WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works

Apps

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

automobile

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions
After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users

Apps

After Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify introduces "COVID-19 Guide" for users
Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report

Electric Vehicle

Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report
Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Apps

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor
Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA

Electric Vehicle

Tesla recalls 947 EVs due to rearview image display issue: NHTSA

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI और Free Fire खेलने का नहीं कर रहा 'मन'? ये 3 बैटल रॉयल गेम हैं बेस्ट 'अल्टर्नेटिव्स'

Angry Birds को अब फिर से खेल पाएंगे गेमर्स, नए अवतार और फीचर्स के साथ हुई वापसी

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा स्पोर्टी स्कूटर का मजा

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G की भारत में ये होगी कीमत, मिलता है 48MP का कैमरा

इंजीनियर का कमाल, iPhone Lightning केबल से चार्ज होने लगा एंड्रॉइड फोन

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions
Telecom
Best prepaid plans with 365 days validity: Check out benefits, price, OTT subscriptions
Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions

automobile

Tesla s China plant to remain closed amid Covid-19 restrictions
EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones

automobile

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones
How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps
Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers