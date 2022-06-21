This Ev Made A Record For Longest Distance Travelled On An Electric Car In India

BYD India has managed to make a new record in the India Book of Records. The company claims to have made the record for the maximum distance covered in an electric car with its new e6 MPV. The fully electric car achieved this feat during the ‘Sustainable Drive for a Sustainable India’ initiative. Also Read - Hyundai may soon launch new Ertiga, XL6, Kia Carens rival MPV: View pics

The trip spanned six days. The tour covered over 2203km from Mumbai to New Delhi, covering 9 cities across 4 states. Officially, this has been marked as the longest EV journey in India. However, it was not done in a single charge. During the journey, the BYD e6 MPV also passed eco-sensitive zones around National Parks. Also Read - Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

BYD claims that until now, it has completed over 47,957,202km across India together with its partners, equivalent to 10,883 round trips from Mumbai to Delhi. Also Read - BYD India partners with new EV charging networks to expand charging infrastructure

BYD entered the Indian market last year in November with the launch of the e6 MPV. The MPV uses a Blade Battery technology which is offered by BYD. The Blade Battery is known for its high safety, long-range, and longevity.

The e6 is only available for the B2B segment. It comes with a boot space of 580 liters. The car is built on the BYD e-platform.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business in BYD India, said, “We envisaged the drive to create awareness of sustainability and EV adoption under the ‘Sustainable Drive for a Sustainable India’ initiative. We are proud to highlight that our premium electric MPV saved 413kg of carbon emissions on the journey, a new benchmark set by an EV, leading to its entry into the India Book of Records.”

He further added, “With Charge Zone as our electric charging partner, the drive covered 2203km seamlessly with charging points across national highways. The drive has proven that BYD India’s all-new e6 with the Blade Battery is a trusted vehicle in safety, comfort, drivability, and a long-range on a single charge.”