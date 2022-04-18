Chandigarh man pays Rs 15.4 lakhs for special number for Activa worth Rs 71,000

Chandigarh-based Honda Activa owner in has spent more than Rs 15 lakh to get himself super VIP ‘0001’ number plate. The man who made the audacious purchase has been identified as 42-year-old Brij Mohan. He got this fancy number in a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority.

As per reports on the Internet, Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority had put 378 fancy registration numbers on auction and generated Rs 1.5 crore. The ‘CH01- CJ-0001’ was put up for auction at a base price of Rs 500,000 and was sold at Rs 15.44 lakh.

Brij Mohan has bought this number plate to reserve it for his future vehicle, which he is planning to buy during Diwali 2022.

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the government will put ‘0001’ number plates on auction for common people to generate extra revenue for the state.

Currently, there are 179 state government vehicles using the 0001 number plate, four of which are owned by CM Khattar himself. The CM recently decided to give up 0001 numbers and generate added revenue from the e-auction.

0001 number plates are the most favoured and often auctioned at exorbitant prices.

Tamil Nadu based man purchased a Bajaj Dominar at Rs 2.67 lakhs with Rs 1 coins

Recently, a man from Tamil Nadu purchased a Bajaj Dominar at Rs 2.67 lakhs with Rs 1 coins. It took ten hours for the dealers to count. The coins were brought to the showroom on March 26 by Boobathi and his friends in a minivan packed with gunny bags. Boopathi is a BCA graduate who works as a computer operator.

Boobathi said in an interview, “I decided to save money I earned from my YouTube channel. When I inquired about the on-road cost of the bike, I got to know that it was priced at Rs 2.6 lakh, and I had the amount this time.”

When Boobathi approached the Bajaj showroom, the staff was a bit reluctant to accept the payment in one-rupee coins, because he had been converting his savings into small coins for the past three years. Boobathi, his four friends and five staff of the showroom counted the coins and took 10 hrs to count the full amount.