News

Tork Motors starts deliveries of its electric bike Tork Kratos: Details here

automobile

The Kratos comes with range of 180 km in ideal driving conditions. However, real-world usage can go up to 120 km

Tork Kratos

Tork Kratos Delivery begins

Tork Motors has finally started delivering its electric bike Tork Kratos which was launched earlier this year in January. The bike was launched on Republic Day and the bookings commenced soon after the launch. The bike was made available to select cities including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi. Also Read - New electric bike AtumVader launched in India at Rs 99,999 with 100 km range: Check details

Tork Motors released a video highlighting the “mega delivery” event where the company delivered over 20 units of its new electric bike. Also Read - Evtric Motors launches new Rise electric motorcycle at Rs 1.60 lakh: Check details

In the post, Kratos Motors said, “WHEN IS THE BIKE GETTING DELIVERED? We all were waiting for this answer. Now the wait is over. 20+ deliveries in 1 day at Mega Delivery Event. And this is just the beginning! More deliveries coming soon…” Also Read - In pics: Oben Rorr electric bike bookings available at Rs 999

Tork Kratos Electric Bike Price

Tork Kratos was launched in two variants: Kratos and Kratos R. The starting price of the bike is Rs 1.02 lakh (effective ex-showroom, Delhi/including subsidy). The pre-booking for both is the same at just Rs 999 via the company’s official website.

The standard model is being sold in white and the “R” model will be available in White, Blue, Red and Black colour options.

Tork Kratos: Specifications, features

The motorcycle comes with a range of up to 180 km, top speed of 105 kmph, 0-40 kmph of acceleration in 4 seconds, and more.

The Kratos comes with range of 180 km in ideal driving conditions. However, real-world usage can go up to 120 km. The motorcycle comes with an IP67-rated 4 Kwh lithium-ion battery pack with a system voltage of 48V. The standard variant comes with a claimed top speed of 100 kmph and the “R” variant comes with a claimed top speed of 105 kmph.

The motorcycle comes with an Axial Flux type electric motor with the base variant coming with a max power of 7.5 Kw and a peak torque output of 28 Nm, and the higher-spec Kratos R outputting a max power of 9.0 Kw and a peak torque of 38 Nm.

The standard variant does not come with fast charging capabilities, whereas, the “R” variant does support it. Additional features include Geofencing, Find my vehicle feature, Motorwalk assist, Crash alert, Vacation mode, Track mode analysis and Smart charge analysis.

  • Published Date: July 24, 2022 4:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 24, 2022 5:00 PM IST

