comscore Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts in India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Toyota Announces Investment Of Rs 4800 Crore To Build Ev Parts In India
News

Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts, green tech in India

automobile

Toyota claims that this investment will enable local production facilities to build electric powertrain parts and components,

Toyota India Investment

Toyota has announced an investment of Rs 4,800 crore in India for building components. These components will also include parts for EVs. Toyota claims that this is also a move towards the vision of “Make in India”. Toyota Group of Companies which includes Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts announced their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to invest INR 4,100 crores. Also Read - MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

As part of the MoU, Toyota Group of Companies will invest towards realizing the goal of making India a manufacturing hub. Toyota claims that the investments are aimed at promoting greener technologies that will help lower dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate carbon emissions. Also Read - Honda City eHEV Hybrid in pics: All you need to know about the half-EV

Talking about the contribution to the EV ecosystem, Toyota claims that this investment will enable local production facilities to build electric powertrain parts and components. This will help Toyota in building an electrified vehicle manufacturing technology in the country. Also Read - Tata reveals new AVINYA electric car concept: Check launch time, other details

Toyota is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint completely in order to achieve its Environmental Challenge in 2050. Toyota aims to focus on reducing carbon emissions by going beyond tailpipe emissions to address manufacturing and lifecycle CO2 emissions in order to realize its carbon neutrality goals by 2050, as announced earlier.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said, “Our aim is to build ‘New Karnataka for New India’ by creating new 21st century industrial townships and corridors. As a state committed to sustainable development and contributing to the nation’s progress, we want to make Karnataka a global supply-chain and manufacturing hub under our ‘Build for the World’ mission. This MoU with Toyota Group of Companies is a huge stride in this regard, and Karnataka Government is confident of Toyota’s commitment towards sustainable growth and local manufacturing quality for Karnataka’s growth and development. Karnataka being the hub of electric vehicles, welcomes this MoU which adds another feather to State’s cap as leader in this sector”.

Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota is committed to enhance the pace of electrification strengthen domestic production with ‘Make in India’. Today’s MoU signing with the Government of Karnataka, in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaiji and all dignitaries, is a very important milestone in terms of ushering in large-scale investment to make deeper cuts in carbon emissions, higher employment generation, creating local manufacturing hub not only for domestic needs but also for global markets, local community development and advancement in innovation. I believe that such investments are needed to provide technologically viable and economically competitive alternatives to fossil-fuel-intensive technologies in vehicle mobility space.”

He further added, “As a part of our philosophy, we always conduct deeper studies, analyse and explore multiple technological pathways that are best suited to optimally achieve the national goals on lowering dependence on fossil fuels, make India truly self-reliant, reducing carbon emissions and creating jobs. Toyota remains committed to serve our nation and the community where we operate.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 7:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vi introduces Rs 82 pack for prepaid users: Check details
Telecom
Vi introduces Rs 82 pack for prepaid users: Check details
Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts in India

automobile

Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts in India

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

OnePlus rolls out first OxygenOS update for OnePlus 10R 5G

Mobiles

OnePlus rolls out first OxygenOS update for OnePlus 10R 5G

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

automobile

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vi introduces Rs 82 pack for prepaid users: Check details

Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts in India

Vivo X80 Pro, X80 details revealed ahead of launch: Check details

MG Motor India sells over 1 lakh units since launch

WhatsApp Companion Mode in works: Here s what it does

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Cryptocurrency Market Today (9 May 2022): क्रिप्टो मार्केट में नहीं थम रही गिरावट, Polkadot और Cardano को बड़ा झटका

BGMI के Miramar मैप की ये 5 लोकेशन हैं बेस्ट, गेम जीतने और रैंक बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

New State Mobile प्लेयर्स को लगा झटका, चिकन डिनर की खुशी रह जाएगी आधी-अधूरी

5 बैक कैमरों के साथ आ रहा Nokia N73 स्मार्टफोन, मिल सकता है 200MP मेन कैमरा

Free Fire MAX में बिना डायमंड खर्च किए Haven Guardian Parachute पाने का शानदार मौका, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999