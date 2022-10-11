comscore Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car, launched
Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car, launched

India's first flex-fuel vehicle has finally launched. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Tuesday announced the launch of the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, which is a first-of-

India’s first flex-fuel vehicle has finally launched. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Tuesday announced the launch of the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, which is a first-of-its-kind pilot project based on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) technology. Also Read - India to get its first flex-fuel car from Toyota on Sept 28: Details here

Flex-fuel vehicles can run on flexible fuel, which is a blend of petrol and ethanol, the quantity of which can be as much as 100 percent. With hybrid technology, these vehicles can also make use of a battery to power the engine, not only giving users more than one way to run a car but also reducing carbon emissions. Also Read - Govt to finalise six-airbags rule by year-end to beef up road safety

The core idea behind vehicles that run on flex fuel is to reduce dependency on petrol and diesel. Ethanol is a cleaner alternative to petrol that is abundantly available. At the same time, flex fuel makes for a cheaper alternative to regular fuels, such as petrol. Also Read - Seat belts to be mandatory for all passengers in cars, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Flex-fuel vehicles are gaining traction all around the world, as different markets strive to switch to sustainable resources. According to experts and automobile industry players, more flex-fuel vehicles will hit the market from 2024 onwards. While Toyota’s new Corolla Altis Hybrid is India’s pilot project towards assessing whether flex-fuel is feasible for a market like ours, nearly 85 percent of the cars sold in Brazil are reportedly based on flex-fuel. The new Toyota Corolla Altis Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FFV-SHEV) is powered by 1.8-litre ethanol-ready petrol-hybrid engine.

Gadkari said India will promote the use of FFV-SHEV to minimise the dependency on petrol and to contribute to the environment. The government has started production of flex-fuel, designated as E95, E90, and E85, depending on the ratio of petrol to ethanol in the mix.

  Published Date: October 11, 2022 1:51 PM IST
