Toyota Hyryder Suv Launched In India At 10 48 Lakh Check Variant Wise Pricing

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally launched the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is the company's first self-charging strong hybrid electric SUV in the B-SUV segment in India. The car has entered a hyper-competitive segment of SUVs with some of the best-selling cars in Indian automotive history. The new SUV has been priced with a starting price of Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be taking on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG Astor. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Grand Vitara, which is essentially the same car, at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will essentially be available in four variants and two powertrain options.

Toyota has an ace up its sleeve when it comes to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The car comes with strong hybrid powertrain option that is self charging. This makes it much more fuel efficient in comparison to its rivals in the same segment.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by e-drive transmission with 2WD. Toyota claims it is a self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle, which is capable of running 40 percent of distance and 60 percent of time on electric (EV) or zero emission mode. The new model is also available with a 1.5-liter K-series engine with Neo Drive (ISG), 5-Speed Manual Transmission & 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with 2WD & 4WD options.