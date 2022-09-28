comscore Toyota Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh: Check variant-wise pricing
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Toyota Hyryder Suv Launched In India At 10 48 Lakh Check Variant Wise Pricing
News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh

automobile

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by an e-drive transmission with 2WD. Toyota claims it is a self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally launched the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is the company’s first self-charging strong hybrid electric SUV in the B-SUV segment in India. The car has entered a hyper-competitive segment of SUVs with some of the best-selling cars in Indian automotive history. The new SUV has been priced with a starting price of  Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be taking on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG Astor. Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Grand Vitara, which is essentially the same car, at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will essentially be available in four variants and two powertrain options. Also Read - Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at Rs 15.11 lakh in India: Check images and variant-wise price list

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will be available in E, S, G, V variants.  You will get the option to choose Mild-Hybrid MT, Mild-Hybrid AT, Mild-Hybrid MT AWD and Strong-Hybrid eCVT. Also Read - 2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV with more features launched: Check images

Also Read - Toyota Hyryder teasers reveal SUV design, features: Check all details

Toyota has an ace up its sleeve when it comes to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The car comes with strong hybrid powertrain option that is self charging. This makes it much more fuel efficient in comparison to its rivals in the same segment.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by e-drive transmission with 2WD. Toyota claims it is a self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle, which is capable of running 40 percent of distance and 60 percent of time on electric (EV) or zero emission mode. The new model is also available with a 1.5-liter K-series engine with Neo Drive (ISG), 5-Speed Manual Transmission & 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with 2WD & 4WD options.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 1:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 28, 2022 1:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh
automobile
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh
Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

automobile

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

Call of Duty Mobile gets 15 million pre-registrations on Play Store

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile gets 15 million pre-registrations on Play Store

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro with a 200MP triple rear camera setup to launch on October 4

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro with a 200MP triple rear camera setup to launch on October 4

Intel s new app will let you call, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

News

Intel s new app will let you call, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV launched in India at 10.48 lakh

Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh in India, gets up to 315 km range

Call of Duty Mobile gets 15 million pre-registrations on Play Store

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro with a 200MP triple rear camera setup to launch on October 4

Intel s new app will let you call, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video

News

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch Video
Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More

News

Instagram to protect users from lewd DMs with a new feature, Watch Video To Know More
Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

News

Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook

Hands On

iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and First Look #quicklook