Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV with six airbags, sunroof launched in India

Toyota Innova Hycross has finally launched in India after months of leaks and teasers. The new hybrid multipurpose vehicle (MPV) is a rebranded Innova Zenix that was unveiled in Indonesia earlier this year. But for India, the Hycross is an entirely new model, featuring the company’s monocoque construction. With a fuel efficiency of 21.1kpl, the Innova Hycross also brings Toyota’s ADAS technology to India, making it one of the safest cars. Also Read - Toyota Hyryder teasers reveal SUV design, features: Check all details

Toyota Innova Hycross design

The new Toyota Innova Hycross comes with a design similar to Zenix. The upright grille on the fascia makes it look like an SUV, somewhat like the Corolla Cross that is sold in international markets. The sides of the Innova Hycross give it the MPV look with a long rear door. But interestingly, this is also similar to Toyota’s Veloz MPV, which is available in select international markets. There is a big glasshouse on the new MPV with 10-spoke alloys.

Inside the Innova Hycross, the design is completely different from Crysta. There is a multi-layered dashboard with a digital instrument cluster with a semi-digital 4.2-inch MID display. You also get a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen display for infotainment. There is a dashboard-mounted gear lever console that creates space between the front seats. While the base variants of the Innova Hycross have a single colour, the higher variants come with a dual-tone finish of brown and black with Dark Chestnut seat upholstery.

Toyota Innova Hycross variants and features

The higher models of the Toyota Innova Hycross also come with paddle shifters, connected car technology, 9-speakers JBL audio system, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate. And for the first time, an Innova model has a panoramic sunroof. The Innova Hycross has 7- and 8-seat layouts, wherein the former includes two captain’s chairs in the middle row along with the ottoman function and a bench seat for the third row, while the latter has bench seats for both second and third rows. There are three-point seatbelts for all passengers in the Innova Hycross.

Toyota’s new Innova Hycross has petrol and hybrid powertrain options, but there is no diesel engine option. The strong-hybrid powertrain has a capacity of 2 litres using Toyota’s fifth-generation M20A-FXS strong hybrid technology. The engine uses an Atkinson or Miller cycle for better fuel efficiency, making 152hp and 187Nm of torque. With an electric motor, the combined power output becomes 186hp. Without hybrid, the same engine of 1,987 cc capacity makes 174hp and 197Nm. Both powertrains are paired to a CVT gearbox without the option to let the driver make a manual transmission.

For the hybrid powertrain, Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 21.1kpl, giving a range of 1097km on a full fuel tank.

Toyota Innova Hycross launch and expected price

Toyota has not revealed the price of the Innova Hycross right now, but the company said it will reveal the prices in January next year. The speculation is that the Toyota Innova Hycross will be available for around Rs 22 lakh and Rs 28 lakh.