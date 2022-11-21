comscore Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled: Check details
News

Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix) unveiled: Check price, features

automobile

Highlights

  • Toyota has unveiled the upgraded version of the Toyota Innova HyCross in Indonesia.
  • The upgraded SUV is called the Toyota Innova Zenix in Indonesia.
  • It will launch as Toyota Innova Hycross in India on November 25.
  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 3:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Oscar nomianted 'Chhello Show' to arrive on Netflix on November 25
Entertainment
Oscar nomianted 'Chhello Show' to arrive on Netflix on November 25
Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-Hours Battery Life Announced in India at Rs 16,990

News

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-Hours Battery Life Announced in India at Rs 16,990

Oppo rolls out ColorOS 13 on more smartphones: Check list

Mobiles

Oppo rolls out ColorOS 13 on more smartphones: Check list

WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

Apps

WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

Apple to introduce a new battery-saving mode with watchOS 9 update

Wearables

Apple to introduce a new battery-saving mode with watchOS 9 update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix) unveiled: Check price, features

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-Hours Battery Life Announced in India at Rs 16,990

Oppo rolls out ColorOS 13 on more smartphones: Check list

WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details