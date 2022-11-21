Toyota Innova Hycross (Zenix) unveiled: Check price, features
Highlights
- Toyota has unveiled the upgraded version of the Toyota Innova HyCross in Indonesia.
- The upgraded SUV is called the Toyota Innova Zenix in Indonesia.
- It will launch as Toyota Innova Hycross in India on November 25.
