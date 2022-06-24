comscore Toyota recalls 2,700 electric cars over faulty wheels that may detach while driving
Toyota recalls 2,700 bZ4X electric cars due to a major issue in its wheels

Toyota bZ4X 2022 is the Japanese firm's first mass-produced full-electric vehicle launched two months back.

Toyota this week issued a recall of its recently launched bZ4X electric SUV. This comes over of a major issue that the crossover electric SUV has in its wheels. As per the company, with this issue, the SUV’s wheels could get detached if it’s driven at high speed. Also Read - Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

Toyota bZ4X electric SUV has a major fault in its wheels

Around 2,700 Toyota bZ4X SUVs were recalled, of which, 2,000 are from the European market, 260 are from the US, 110 are from Japan, and 20 are from Canada. The company issued a public statement and the bZ4X owners were made aware of this issue. Until a permanent solution is found, the SUV owners are said to park their vehicles and not drive them. Also Read - Toyota announces investment of Rs 4,800 crore to build EV parts, green tech in India

“No one should drive these vehicles until the remedy is performed,” said Toyota on Thursday.

“After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle. If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. The cause of the issue and the driving patterns under which this issue could occur are still under investigation.”

As noted by the company, the car’s wheel could detach as the hub bolts on the wheel can loosen over time. This is also showcased in a schematic shared by the company.  That said, it is recommended to immediately stop using the vehicle.

Launched two months back, the Toyota bZ4X 2022 is the Japanese firm’s first mass-produced full-electric vehicle. It offers up to 317 miles (over 500 Km) of range on a single charge and has a 71.4kWh battery. It has 18-inch wheels and comes with a Keyless entry feature. The car houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The EV has nine JBL stereo speakers and comes with a panoramic sunroof.

The Toyota bZX4 2022 electric SUV comes in four editions: Pure, Motion, Vision and Premiere Edition, and X-Mode all-wheel drive. The EV starts at £41,950 (~Rs. 40 Lakh).

  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 9:15 AM IST

