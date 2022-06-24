comscore Toyota teases new Hyryder SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier: Watch video
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Toyota Teases New Hyryder Suv To Rival Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Tata Harrier
News

Toyota teases new SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, production to begin this year

automobile

The Hyryder's headlamp cluster will be placed below the daytime running LEDs. The DRLs are pretty sleek and are placed high on the front fascia

Toyota Hyryder

Toyota Hyryder SUV will also be launched by Maruti Suzuki under a different brand

Just hours after Toyota and Maruti Suzuki announced that they are working on two new SUVs (same car with different branding), Toyota has revealed the first teaser of the new SUV. The new SUV will be taking on popular compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier. Prior reports have suggested that Toyota will name this SUV ‘Hyryder’ and now it seems to be almost confirmed with the new teaser. Also Read - Toyota recalls 2,700 bZ4X electric cars due to a major issue in its wheels

Toyota released a tweet with the video of the new SUV. There’s not a lot that you make out of the short clip but we get a glimpse of the front grille of the SUV. Additionally, we also get a good look at the tail lights. Falling in line with previous reports, we understand that Toyota Hyryder will come with a hybrid powertrain, which also inspires the ‘Hy’ in the Hyryder. Also Read - Hyundai may soon launch new Ertiga, XL6, Kia Carens rival MPV: View pics

In the tweet, Toyota India states, “HY there. Wouldn’t you agree that it’s #HYTime our drives kept up with the times? Stay tuned.
#Hybridlife #ToyotaIndia #ItsHYTime” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open for Rs 11,000: Here's how to book

The Hyryder’s headlamp cluster will be placed below the daytime running LEDs. The DRLs are pretty sleek and are placed high on the front fascia. Toyota also highlighted the ‘Hybrid’ badge under the ORVMs.

At the back there is a thick chrome bar, running horizontally from one end to the other. The tail lamps form inverted Cs on the back and are neatly tucked on the tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota announced that they will be introducing the next car under their partnership in India. This will be the third duo after Baleno-Glanza and Brezza-Urban Cruiser. However, this new model will be developed at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi. The production for the same will begin in August.

The companies will be playing big on the Hybrid part. The SUV is expected to be launched in two Hybrid variants. The cheaper variants will get the mild-hybrid setup from Maruti Suzuki, whereas the top variants with get Toyota’s complete Hybrid setup. The hybrid offering is expected to give buyers an incentive to shift focus from SUVs like Creta, Seltos, and Harrier. We can expect more details about the car before it is revealed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 9:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

TikTok s ByteDance generates $1 billion from mobile games in one year
Gaming
TikTok s ByteDance generates $1 billion from mobile games in one year
Telegram Premium subscription explained

Features

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders open in India: Here's how to do it

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders open in India: Here's how to do it

New Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July

Photo Gallery

New Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July

Hero Passion Pro XTec launched in India at price of Rs 74,590

automobile

Hero Passion Pro XTec launched in India at price of Rs 74,590

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota teases new SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, production to begin this year

TikTok s ByteDance generates $1 billion from mobile games in one year

Nothing Phone (1) pre-orders open in India: Here's how to do it

Why AC's are getting expansive

Hero Passion Pro XTec launched in India at price of Rs 74,590

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Without being seen How to see WhatsApp status

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to see WhatsApp status of others without being seen- Watch the video

Features

How to see WhatsApp status of others without being seen- Watch the video
Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficienc standards Watch video to know more

News

Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficienc standards Watch video to know more
POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone

Hands On

POCO F4 5G Launched in India; Check out the First Look and know Price, feature and More about the phone
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999