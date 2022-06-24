Just hours after Toyota and Maruti Suzuki announced that they are working on two new SUVs (same car with different branding), Toyota has revealed the first teaser of the new SUV. The new SUV will be taking on popular compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier. Prior reports have suggested that Toyota will name this SUV ‘Hyryder’ and now it seems to be almost confirmed with the new teaser. Also Read - Toyota recalls 2,700 bZ4X electric cars due to a major issue in its wheels

Toyota released a tweet with the video of the new SUV. There’s not a lot that you make out of the short clip but we get a glimpse of the front grille of the SUV. Additionally, we also get a good look at the tail lights. Falling in line with previous reports, we understand that Toyota Hyryder will come with a hybrid powertrain, which also inspires the ‘Hy’ in the Hyryder. Also Read - Hyundai may soon launch new Ertiga, XL6, Kia Carens rival MPV: View pics

In the tweet, Toyota India states, “HY there. Wouldn’t you agree that it’s #HYTime our drives kept up with the times? Stay tuned.

#Hybridlife #ToyotaIndia #ItsHYTime” Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 bookings now open for Rs 11,000: Here's how to book

The Hyryder’s headlamp cluster will be placed below the daytime running LEDs. The DRLs are pretty sleek and are placed high on the front fascia. Toyota also highlighted the ‘Hybrid’ badge under the ORVMs.

At the back there is a thick chrome bar, running horizontally from one end to the other. The tail lamps form inverted Cs on the back and are neatly tucked on the tailgate.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota announced that they will be introducing the next car under their partnership in India. This will be the third duo after Baleno-Glanza and Brezza-Urban Cruiser. However, this new model will be developed at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi. The production for the same will begin in August.

The companies will be playing big on the Hybrid part. The SUV is expected to be launched in two Hybrid variants. The cheaper variants will get the mild-hybrid setup from Maruti Suzuki, whereas the top variants with get Toyota’s complete Hybrid setup. The hybrid offering is expected to give buyers an incentive to shift focus from SUVs like Creta, Seltos, and Harrier. We can expect more details about the car before it is revealed.