comscore Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival SUV in India on July 1
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Toyota To Launch New Mahindra Scorpio N Creta Rival Suv In India On July 1
News

Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

automobile

The Toyota SUV will be competing with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Mahindra's Scorpio N will also be competing in this very segment.

Toyota D22 (Hyryder)

Toyota SUV to be launched soon. Image: Overdrive

Toyota will be launching a new SUV on July 1 and this very SUV will also be used by Maruti Suzuki with different styling. The Toyota SUV has been codenamed D22 and it will be launched in the D-segment. The SUV could also be named Hyryder. This segment in India is currently one of the most hotly contested price brackets. It has some of the best-selling SUVs including Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Additionally, Mahindra will be coming up with the Scorpio N that will also be competing in this very segment. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to Kia: Check top 5 best-selling car brands in India

What we know about Toyota and Maruti’s new SUV

The Toyota D22 SUV will be launched globally on July 1, according to Autocar India. The new SUV will primarily be sold in the Indian market. The car’s manufacturing is expected to happen in Toyota’s second plant at Bidadi, Karnataka. Toyota may supply the vehicle to Maruti from the same facility. The car will be built on Toyota’s modular monocoque platform that will be heavily localized. Toyota will be launching the new SUV in July but Maruti Suzuki’s version of that SUV might launch a few months later. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N interiors leaked in new video: Watch here

The new SUV is expected to offer a hybrid powertrain for both manufacturers. It will most likely be launched with a mild-hybrid variant and a strong hybrid variant such as the new Honda City e:HEV. This strong hybrid powertrain will be able to run on the battery for a certain distance. The Hybrid powertrain will most likely be provided by Toyota. Continuing with Maruti’s decision to stay away from diesel engines, the new SUV will also be launched in petrol variants. Also Read - Mahindra announces unveiling date of Scorpio-N SUV, reveals important details

The new SUV is expected to come with proportions similar to Creta SUV. The new vehicle has been spotted on Indian roads but in complete camouflage. Just by comparing the vehicle to other cars on the road, the size seems to match that of the Creta and Seltos.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 4:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now available at a massive discount of Rs 10,000
Deals
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is now available at a massive discount of Rs 10,000
Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

automobile

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

Apple s AR/VR headset now tipped to arrive in 2023

Wearables

Apple s AR/VR headset now tipped to arrive in 2023

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Telecom

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Features

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota to launch new Mahindra Scorpio N, Creta-rival in India on July 1: Details here

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

Apple s AR/VR headset now tipped to arrive in 2023

Jio expands 4G services to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999