Toyota To Launch New Mahindra Scorpio N Creta Rival Suv In India On July 1

Toyota will be launching a new SUV on July 1 and this very SUV will also be used by Maruti Suzuki with different styling. The Toyota SUV has been codenamed D22 and it will be launched in the D-segment. The SUV could also be named Hyryder. This segment in India is currently one of the most hotly contested price brackets. It has some of the best-selling SUVs including Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Additionally, Mahindra will be coming up with the Scorpio N that will also be competing in this very segment.

What we know about Toyota and Maruti’s new SUV

The Toyota D22 SUV will be launched globally on July 1, according to Autocar India. The new SUV will primarily be sold in the Indian market. The car's manufacturing is expected to happen in Toyota's second plant at Bidadi, Karnataka. Toyota may supply the vehicle to Maruti from the same facility. The car will be built on Toyota's modular monocoque platform that will be heavily localized. Toyota will be launching the new SUV in July but Maruti Suzuki's version of that SUV might launch a few months later.

The new SUV is expected to offer a hybrid powertrain for both manufacturers. It will most likely be launched with a mild-hybrid variant and a strong hybrid variant such as the new Honda City e:HEV. This strong hybrid powertrain will be able to run on the battery for a certain distance. The Hybrid powertrain will most likely be provided by Toyota. Continuing with Maruti's decision to stay away from diesel engines, the new SUV will also be launched in petrol variants.

The new SUV is expected to come with proportions similar to Creta SUV. The new vehicle has been spotted on Indian roads but in complete camouflage. Just by comparing the vehicle to other cars on the road, the size seems to match that of the Creta and Seltos.