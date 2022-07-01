comscore Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 unveiled in India, will compete against Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier
News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 unveiled in India, will compete against Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier

automobile

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA petrol engine, but it is also available in mild- and strong-hybrid versions.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Image: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Japanese automaker Toyota on Friday officially announced its entry into the C-SUV segment of the Indian market with the launch Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the country. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been positioned against some popular models in the same segment, such as Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and more such models.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 engine

The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA petrol engine, but it is also available in mild- and strong-hybrid versions. The latter will enable Toyota to claim the highest mileage rate in the sector. The Hyryder has three different transmission choices: a CVT, a 6-speed AT, and a 5-speed MT.

The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA  engine with self-charging hybrid technology and the options of the 1.5-liter K-series engine.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 design

In terms of design, it gets a Glanza-inspired front grille and a chrome strip connecting and splitting the twin LED DRLs. It comes with a ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front doors and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The bumper sports the headlamps of different design compared to other Toyota cars.

It houses a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers’ safety is ensured by six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be announced by Toyota at the time of launch. Interested buyers can book the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV at Toyota dealership or online at an amount of Rs 25,000.

  Published Date: July 1, 2022 12:14 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 1, 2022 12:43 PM IST

