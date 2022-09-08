Tvs Apache Rtr 180 And Apache Rtr 160 2022 Launched Check Price Features

TVS Motor company has launched all new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 bikes. The new 2022 version of the bikes come with new styling and feature updates. The bikes also get minor power increment. That coupled with a weight reduction of 2 kg in TVS Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in TVS Apache RTR 180 has resulted in an enhanced power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles, according to TVS. The bikes get duel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect, Ride Modes, LED Headlamps and more. Also Read - BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi)

TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc BT – ₹1,30,590

TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc BT – ₹1,24,590

TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc – ₹1,21,290

TVS Apache RTR 160 Drum – ₹ 1,17,790

The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 get some new style elements and new graphics. The two motorcycles also get features like an all-new LED headlamp. TVS claims this headlamp unit offers superior range and light penetration. The company also launched an all-new LED tail lamp.

On the tech side of things, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 will come equipped with an Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnectTM technology with Voice Assist. The motorcycles get three ride modes namely – Rain, Urban and Sport.

These motorcycles also get a X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator and TVS Connect App with new a UI/UX

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community and loyalists globally, with a true racing experience. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking, and further strengthening our premiumisation journey.”