comscore TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched: Check price, features
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 And Apache Rtr 160 2022 Launched Check Price Features
News

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

automobile

The bikes get duel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect, Ride Modes, LED Headlamp and more.

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Motor company has launched all new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160 bikes. The new 2022 version of the bikes come with new styling and feature updates. The bikes also get minor power increment. That coupled with a weight reduction of 2 kg in TVS Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in TVS Apache RTR 180 has resulted in an enhanced power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles, according to TVS. The bikes get duel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect, Ride Modes, LED Headlamps and more. Also Read - BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh: Check details

Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi)

TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc BT – ₹1,30,590
TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc BT – ₹1,24,590
TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc – ₹1,21,290
TVS Apache RTR 160 Drum – ₹ 1,17,790

The new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 get some new style elements and new graphics. The two motorcycles also get features like an all-new LED headlamp. TVS claims this headlamp unit offers superior range and light penetration. The company also launched an all-new LED tail lamp.

On the tech side of things, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 will come equipped with an Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnectTM technology with Voice Assist. The motorcycles get three ride modes namely – Rain, Urban and Sport.

These motorcycles also get a X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator and TVS Connect App with new a UI/UX

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community and loyalists globally, with a true racing experience. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking, and further strengthening our premiumisation journey.”

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 3:22 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to use WhatsApp to make and receive UPI payments within chat window
How To
How to use WhatsApp to make and receive UPI payments within chat window
Citro n C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: Check detailed image gallery

Photo Gallery

Citro n C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: Check detailed image gallery

Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram

Mobiles

Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram

Apple iPhone 14 Pro's 'dynamic island' features triggers memefest on Twitter

News

Apple iPhone 14 Pro's 'dynamic island' features triggers memefest on Twitter

Airtel CEO urges subscribers to upgrade to a 5G smartphone

Telecom

Airtel CEO urges subscribers to upgrade to a 5G smartphone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

Google Maps gets a new way to help you find fuel efficient routes

Citro n C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: Check detailed image gallery

Citroén C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: All you need to know

Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone