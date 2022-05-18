Tvs Iqube Long Range Electric Scooter Launch Today What To Expect

TVS iQube is one of the more popular electric scooter options in the country. The scooter was launched in the year 2020 and is due for an update as many other brands have stepped in the market. The latest launch is expected to bring iQube up to the mark with other brands, at least in terms of driving range and top speed. The current generation scooter comes with a range of around 75 km and a top speed of around 78 kmph. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

The launch of the new TVS iQube electric scooter will take place today at 2 PM. The company has revealed a few teasers for the upcoming scooter. It will come with a longer range. The latest teasers also show that TVS will be introducing some new colour schemes to make it stand out from the existing model. Also Read - Delhi govt to add 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet: Check details

There are not a lot of details that have been let out by TVS Motor Company. However, the teaser says that “ A new formula of mobility as powerful, simple as 123.” Here the explanation doesn’t end with simplicity. This most probably hints at the range of the upcoming scooter, which is 123 km. We can’t mistake it for high-speed as that could require a more dramatic makeover from the manufacturer. Also Read - Electric scooter explodes in Telangana: Here’s what we know so far

TVS iQube will also be introducing more features on the electric scooter. The TVS SmartXonnect will be making a return with the upcoming model as well. The teasers give us a clear picture of the SmartXonnect badge.

The current TVS iQube comes with features such as turn by turn navigation, smartphone status – signal strength/battery level, incoming caller/message notifications, Do not disturb, Auto reply, Over speed alert, Geo-fencing alert, Crash/fall alert, Anti-theft alert, Live Tracking, Remote live Charging status, Last Parked location assist, Visibility of TVSM & partner charging stations.

The TVS iQube also gets a fully digital coloured multi-information display. The electric scooter is powered by a 4.4 kWh electric hub-mounted motor that makes 140 Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, it delivers 0 to 40 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.