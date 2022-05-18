comscore TVS iQube Long Range electric scooter launch today: What to expect
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tvs Iqube Long Range Electric Scooter Launch Today What To Expect
News

New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today: Here's what to expect

automobile

The launch of the new TVS iQube will take place at 2 PM. The company has revealed a few teasers for the upcoming scooter

TVS iQube Launch

TVS iQube long range will be an updated model of the electric scooter

TVS iQube is one of the more popular electric scooter options in the country. The scooter was launched in the year 2020 and is due for an update as many other brands have stepped in the market. The latest launch is expected to bring iQube up to the mark with other brands, at least in terms of driving range and top speed. The current generation scooter comes with a range of around 75 km and a top speed of around 78 kmph. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

The launch of the new TVS iQube electric scooter will take place today at 2 PM. The company has revealed a few teasers for the upcoming scooter. It will come with a longer range. The latest teasers also show that TVS will be introducing some new colour schemes to make it stand out from the existing model. Also Read - Delhi govt to add 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its fleet: Check details

There are not a lot of details that have been let out by TVS Motor Company. However, the teaser says that “ A new formula of mobility as powerful, simple as 123.” Here the explanation doesn’t end with simplicity. This most probably hints at the range of the upcoming scooter, which is 123 km. We can’t mistake it for high-speed as that could require a more dramatic makeover from the manufacturer. Also Read - Electric scooter explodes in Telangana: Here’s what we know so far

TVS iQube will also be introducing more features on the electric scooter. The TVS SmartXonnect will be making a return with the upcoming model as well. The teasers give us a clear picture of the SmartXonnect badge.

The current TVS iQube comes with features such as turn by turn navigation, smartphone status – signal strength/battery level, incoming caller/message notifications, Do not disturb, Auto reply, Over speed alert, Geo-fencing alert, Crash/fall alert, Anti-theft alert, Live Tracking, Remote live Charging status, Last Parked location assist, Visibility of TVSM & partner charging stations.

The TVS iQube also gets a fully digital coloured multi-information display. The electric scooter is powered by a 4.4 kWh electric hub-mounted motor that makes 140 Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, it delivers 0 to 40 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 9:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 50 series to debut in India today: How to watch it LIVE
Mobiles
Realme Narzo 50 series to debut in India today: How to watch it LIVE
Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

Mobiles

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

Apple brings Live Captions, Door Detection to iPhones, iPads

News

Apple brings Live Captions, Door Detection to iPhones, iPads

Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in these cities

Apps

Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in these cities

Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 VIP with 120W charging unveiled, Note 12 (G96) tags along

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X80 flagship series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to launch today

WhatsApp New Feature Alert

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022

Apple brings Live Captions, Door Detection to iPhones, iPads

Uber launches robot-assisted food delivery service in these cities

How to make reels or post story using Sad filter on Instagram

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ला रहा नया ऑप्शन, देख सकेंगे ग्रुप के Ex मेंबर्स की लिस्ट

Twitter में मची 'हलचल', 3 और सीनियर अधिकारियों ने किया कंपनी छोड़ने का फैसला

Vivo X80, X80 Pro 5G आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा खास?

BGMI में कब आएगा M11 Royale Pass? डेट समेत यहां देखें खास इनाम की लिस्ट

PM Modi ने कहा, भारत में 2030 तक रोल आउट हो सकता है 6G नेटवर्क

Latest Videos

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More
#HowTo use Sad filter on Instagram: Step by Step Tutorial

Features

#HowTo use Sad filter on Instagram: Step by Step Tutorial
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999