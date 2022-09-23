TVS Jupiter Classic Celebratory Edition launched at Rs 85,866 in India: All you need to know

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the launch of the new TVS Jupiter Classic scooter in the Indian market priced at Rs 85,866. The TVS Jupiter Classic will be available in the top-spec trim only, and it is introduced to celebrate the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone. The New TVS Jupiter Classic gets a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black logo.

It also gets handlebar ends, diamond cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels. It comes with premium suede leatherette seats with back rest, and it will be available in two exclusive colours Mystic Grey and Regal Purple.

“The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.” It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA,” Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said in a statement.

TVS Jupiter Classic engine

TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a next generation, aluminum, low-friction 110 cc engine that delivers an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel-efficiency. The scooter also comes with TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Power Mode’ and the engine delivers best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode.

TVS Motor increased its scooter market share to 24.18 percent from 20.04 percent in April-July 2021. In FY2022, with total sales of 866,851 scooters, TVS had a 21.62 percent market share. The company has doubled volumes and its despatches of 408,036 units in April-July 2022 constitute handsome 108 percent YoY growth.

TVS is seeing demand for all its four IC engine scooters – flagship Jupiter, NTorq, Wego and Pep+; while the Jupiter, NTorq and Wego have contributed 364,095 units (up 105 percent / 176,953), the Pep+ accounted for 28,913 units, up 64 percent / 17,598. The company’s sole electric scooter – the iQube – sees demand catapult 911 percent to 15,028 units from 1,486 a year ago, albeit on a low base.