Tvs Launches New Marine Blue Colour Of Ntorq 125 Race Edition Check Price Design

TVS Motor company launched the new Marine Blue colour for TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition. The new colour will be sold alongside the existing Race Edition Red colour. The new Marine Blue colour of the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition comes with the same chequered flag race-inspired graphics as the other Red version. The new colour variant comes with three-tone combinations: black, metallic black and metallic blue.

TVS Motor claims the new design has been inspired by the design of a stealth aircraft, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition gets LED tail and headlamp. You’ll also find the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter. The scooter continues to sport the stub muffler, textured floorboard and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The new TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Marine Blue colour is priced at Rs 87,011 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the new shade have now begun at TVS Motor Company’s authorised dealerships across India.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edtion Features

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnectTM which lets the rider connect his or her smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a number of connected features. These can be accessed through a fully digital instrument cluster that is loaded with over 60 features.

The scooter will get key features like pass-by switch, dual side steering lock, parking brake and engine kill switch. In addition, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition gets external fuel fill, USB charger, a 20-litre boot capacity and TVS EZ centre stand.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edtion Engine

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition is powered by a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC, fuel-injected engine, that churns out a maximum power output of 6.9 kW@7,000rpm / 9.38 PS @7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm@5,500 rpm. The Race Edition boasts of a 95 kmph top speed and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds.