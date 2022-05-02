comscore TVS launches new NTORQ 125 XT scooter with new colour, features: Check price
News

TVS launches new NTORQ 125 XT variant with new colour, instrument cluster, features: Check price, other details

automobile

The new NTORQ 125 XT gets a new SmartXonnect feature with a completely updated instrument cluster. The scooter now gets coloured TFT and LCD console.

TVS NTORQ 125 XT

TVS NTORQ 125 Price and variant.

TVS Motor Company launched a new variant of its NTORQ 125 XT scooter. The series now has a new top model. The new variant has been priced above the existing top-tier variant. This new variant of TVS NTORQ 125 comes with SmartXonnect connectivity platform. TVS has promised some first-in-class features with the new variant. Also Read - Watch video: Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

Price and Availability

The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has been priced at Rs. 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is a steep increase in price from the second-top variant, Race XP. The Race XP is priced at Rs 89,211 (ex-showroom Delhi). There is a price difference of Rs 13,612 between both variants. The entry price of the NTORQ 125 is Rs 77,106 (ex-showroom Delhi). Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has been launched in a new Neon Green colour. The new XT variant will now be available across the country via TVS dealerships. The scooter will only be available in a disc brake variant. Also Read - Greta Glide electric scooter launched with 100 km range at Rs 80,000: Check details

TVS NTORQ 125 XT Engine

TVS NTORQ 125 XT is powered with the same 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled engine. It gets Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

TVS NTORQ 125 XT Features

The new NTORQ 125 XT gets a new SmartXonnect feature with a completely updated instrument cluster. The scooter now gets coloured TFT and LCD console. The SmartXonnect allows 60+ hi-tech features.

The scooter also supports a Voice Assist feature which allows the user to give voice commands directly. The scooter also features the TVS IntelliGO technology with a start-stop function. Additionally, TVS claims it has used a lighter and sportier alloy wheel with the XT variant. This will allow better performance as well as fuel-saving, according to the company.

TVS Motor has also made the new TVS NTORQ 125 XT capable of sending social media platform alerts. TVS claims that the scooter also lets you track the food delivery status for food delivery executives. The scooter will have enhanced rider engagement. It will also come with new traffic time slider screens that let the user take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news, and more while waiting at a traffic signal.

TVS also has a Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. TVS SmartXonnect TM app-related features include different modes (Street and Sport), multiple interfaces for the instrument cluster and customisable ride reports. There are also achievement screens, including an IntelliGO related carbon saving screen that users can share with their friends and family.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2022 2:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 2, 2022 2:03 PM IST

TVS launches new NTORQ 125 XT scooter: Check price, other details

automobile

