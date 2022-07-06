comscore TVS may launch three bikes TVS Zeppelin, TVS Retron, TVS Ronin today
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tvs May Launch Three Bike Tvs Zeppelin Tvs Retron Tvs Ronin Today What To Expect
News

TVS may launch new bikes Zeppelin, Retron, Ronin today: Here’s what you might get

automobile

TVS Zeppelin, TVS Retron, TVS Ronin may share some identifiers such as the upside-down gold-coloured front suspension and also a T-shaped DRL with a round headlight

TVS Launch

New TVS launch event

TVS Motors will be conducting a launch event today. Unlike other automobile brands, TVS has been tight-lipped about what they will be unveiling today. However, there are a few leaks here and there, as well as a recent teaser that helps us narrow down some of the products. There has been an image leak as well which gives us a glimpse at one of the new bikes. We are not only expecting one but three new bikes today. Let’s tell you why Also Read - TVS Ronin bike design spotted ahead of launch: What we know so far

TVS Ronin

Also Read - Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India at Rs 7.36 lakh: Check details

The first bike Ronin has been leaked in an advertisement-like picture. The image is believed to be of the bike Ronin. It is designed as a scrambler with a lot of blacked out the elements in the lower half. The long and slim seat as well as the upright handlebar are some dead giveaways that it is a scrambler. The bike is expected to be powered by a 223cc single-cylinder engine which will be able to produce 20 bhp and 20Nm of torque. Also Read - New TVS Zeppelin to Royal Enfield Hunter 350, check all bikes launching in India soon

TVS Zeppelin

TVS Zeppelin has been believed to be the concept behind the new bikes but it seems TVS will be launching a new bike with this brand. The Zeppelin might be a cruiser based on the Auto Expo reveal in 2018. TVS recently shared a word puzzle as a teaser for the launch and it clearly shows Zeppelin as one of the words. Additionally, the good folks at Rushlane spotted a Google Search advertisement for the TVS Zeppelin which just goes on to confirm our hunch about the launch.

TVS Retron

In the above-mentioned crossword puzzle there was another name that has been patented by TVS in the past, Retron. Retron is a wordplay on ‘Retro’ we can either expect this bike to get a cafe-racer like design or go with a more standard approach with an upright position, somewhere between a cruiser and a scrambler.

All three bikes might be built on the same platform and use the same engine. They may also share some identifiers such as the upside-down gold-coloured front suspension and also a T-shaped DRL with a round headlight. The launch event will happen today so the suspicion might finally be over. Stay tuned to BGR.in to get all the latest updates of the new launch.

Watch the launch LIVE event here:

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 9:04 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 9:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana again in red after brief uptick
News
Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana again in red after brief uptick
Xiaomi CyberDog in India: Check pics of the robot pet dog

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi CyberDog in India: Check pics of the robot pet dog

Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed online: All you need to know

Mobiles

Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed online: All you need to know

Crypto TDS in India causes slowdown in Bitcoin, Ethereum trading

News

Crypto TDS in India causes slowdown in Bitcoin, Ethereum trading

Best Alternatives to the ASUS ROG Phone 6/ROG Phone 6 Pro

Photo Gallery

Best Alternatives to the ASUS ROG Phone 6/ROG Phone 6 Pro

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TVS to launch multiple new bikes today: Here s what you might get

Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana again in red after brief uptick

Xiaomi CyberDog in India: Check pics of the robot pet dog

Xiaomi CyberDog in India: Check pics of the robot pet dog

Tecno Camon 19 Neo listed online: All you need to know

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not