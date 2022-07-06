TVS Motors will be conducting a launch event today. Unlike other automobile brands, TVS has been tight-lipped about what they will be unveiling today. However, there are a few leaks here and there, as well as a recent teaser that helps us narrow down some of the products. There has been an image leak as well which gives us a glimpse at one of the new bikes. We are not only expecting one but three new bikes today. Let’s tell you why Also Read - TVS Ronin bike design spotted ahead of launch: What we know so far

TVS Ronin

The first bike Ronin has been leaked in an advertisement-like picture. The image is believed to be of the bike Ronin. It is designed as a scrambler with a lot of blacked out the elements in the lower half. The long and slim seat as well as the upright handlebar are some dead giveaways that it is a scrambler. The bike is expected to be powered by a 223cc single-cylinder engine which will be able to produce 20 bhp and 20Nm of torque.

TVS Zeppelin

TVS Zeppelin has been believed to be the concept behind the new bikes but it seems TVS will be launching a new bike with this brand. The Zeppelin might be a cruiser based on the Auto Expo reveal in 2018. TVS recently shared a word puzzle as a teaser for the launch and it clearly shows Zeppelin as one of the words. Additionally, the good folks at Rushlane spotted a Google Search advertisement for the TVS Zeppelin which just goes on to confirm our hunch about the launch.

TVS Retron

In the above-mentioned crossword puzzle there was another name that has been patented by TVS in the past, Retron. Retron is a wordplay on ‘Retro’ we can either expect this bike to get a cafe-racer like design or go with a more standard approach with an upright position, somewhere between a cruiser and a scrambler.

All three bikes might be built on the same platform and use the same engine. They may also share some identifiers such as the upside-down gold-coloured front suspension and also a T-shaped DRL with a round headlight. The launch event will happen today so the suspicion might finally be over. Stay tuned to BGR.in to get all the latest updates of the new launch.

Watch the launch LIVE event here:

