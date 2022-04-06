comscore TVS Motor Company and Jio-bp enter partnership to strengthen EV charging infrastructure in India
TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp partner up to launch EV charging infrastructure in India

TVS Motor is preparing a portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW. It claims that all products will be entering the market within the next 24 months.

TVS iQube

TVS iQube and other electric scooter users can charge their vehicles at Jio-bp charging stations

Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company have agreed to partner up to build robust EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country. Under this partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles. Also Read - EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years: Here's why

According to a statement released by the companies, the partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network. In the statement released by the brand, the companies announced that they plan to create a seamless customer journey on TVS Motor and Jio-bp apps. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Also Read - Bajaj Auto's new EV factory in Pune can produce 5 lakh electric scooters per year

TVS Motor Company has sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The company is competing with new-age electric vehicle brands such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy in this segment. The TVS iQube offers a more affordable package in comparison to the other offerings.

TVS Motor Company has committed Rs 1,000 crore towards EV business. The company is preparing a portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW. TVS claims that all of these products will be in the market within the next 24 months.

TVS Motor Company was the third best-selling EV brand in the country for FY22. The company sold 18,04,542 units of 2-wheelers (including ICE-powered vehicles). In FY21, TVS had sold 17,05,443 units. The company had a market share of over 15 percent in FY22. The introduction of new EVs by the company can further enhance its reach in the otherwise saturated ICE market.

  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 7:45 PM IST

