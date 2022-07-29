comscore TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue post TVS iQube electric scooter, TVS NTORQ XT launch
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tvs Motor Posts Highest Ever Revenue Post Tvs Iqube Electric Scooter Tvs Ntorq Xt Launch
News

TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with boost from TVS iQube electric scooter, TVS NTORQ XT

automobile

Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 4.05 lakh units in quarter ended June 2021

TVS-iQube

TVS Motor Company has registered its highest revenue growth in the quarter ending in June. The company’s latest additions including the new electric scooter have managed to push it way beyond last year’s sales record. Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 launch today: Launch details and what to expect from new Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube rival

TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of Rs 6,009 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs. 3,934 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the following lockdowns, last year’s quarterly sales don’t seem to be comparable. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, features

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered sales of 9.07 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 6.58 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2021. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets more expensive by almost Rs 13,000

Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 4.05 lakh units in quarter ended June 2021.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2022 is 3.06 lakh units as against the sales of 1.38 lakh units in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Additionally, TVS recorded highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter registering 2.96 lakh units as against 2.90 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021. The company managed to sell 9,000 units of its electric scooter in the quarter that ended in June 2022. Last year, during the same period, the company had only sold 1000 units of its electric scooter TVS iQube.

TVS iQube electric scooter was recently given a big update. The company has launched it in three variants with a claimed range of 140 km on a single charge.

The scooter gets features such as 7-inch TFT touchscreen, voice assist, TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth, and Cloud Connectivity options and 32-litre storage space.

Recently, the company also launched the TVS Ronin which looks like a scrambler but TVS has refused to categorize it. However, the bike had no contribution in the sales dur to its July launch date.

However, the TVS NTORQ XT with Hybrid TFT console and TVS SmartXonnectTM, 60+ hi-tech features helped the company climb the sales ladder.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 5:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more
automobile
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more
BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Features

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Moto G32 with 90Hz smooth display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched

Mobiles

Moto G32 with 90Hz smooth display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched

Apple Days sale is now live on Croma: Check out the best deals

Photo Gallery

Apple Days sale is now live on Croma: Check out the best deals

Tecno Spark 9T launched in India: All you need to know

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 9T launched in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with boost from TVS iQube electric scooter, TVS NTORQ XT

Mahindra Scorpio N SUV bookings to open tomorrow at Rs 21,000: Check price, features and more

Moto G32 with 90Hz smooth display, Dolby Atmos speakers launched

Tecno Spark 9T launched in India: All you need to know

Vivo India refutes ED’s claims of money laundering in India: Check details

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned it one year after launch

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch video

Netflix tips: Top features that will help you choose what to watch

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device

Hands On

Realme Pad X Launched in India, Check out the First Impression of this Device
BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solution Group, Dell Technologies
How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial

Features

How to Check Battery Health on Android Smartphones, Watch Step by Step Tutorial
Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

News

Google Pixel 6a Goes on Sale from 28th July 2022 on Flipkart, Check out the Video to Know Price & Offers

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999