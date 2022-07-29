Tvs Motor Posts Highest Ever Revenue Post Tvs Iqube Electric Scooter Tvs Ntorq Xt Launch

TVS Motor Company has registered its highest revenue growth in the quarter ending in June. The company’s latest additions including the new electric scooter have managed to push it way beyond last year’s sales record. Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 launch today: Launch details and what to expect from new Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube rival

TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of Rs 6,009 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs. 3,934 crore reported in the quarter ended June 2021. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the following lockdowns, last year's quarterly sales don't seem to be comparable.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered sales of 9.07 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 6.58 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2021.

Motorcycle sales registered 4.34 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2022 as against 4.05 lakh units in quarter ended June 2021.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2022 is 3.06 lakh units as against the sales of 1.38 lakh units in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Additionally, TVS recorded highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter registering 2.96 lakh units as against 2.90 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021. The company managed to sell 9,000 units of its electric scooter in the quarter that ended in June 2022. Last year, during the same period, the company had only sold 1000 units of its electric scooter TVS iQube.

TVS iQube electric scooter was recently given a big update. The company has launched it in three variants with a claimed range of 140 km on a single charge.

The scooter gets features such as 7-inch TFT touchscreen, voice assist, TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth, and Cloud Connectivity options and 32-litre storage space.

Recently, the company also launched the TVS Ronin which looks like a scrambler but TVS has refused to categorize it. However, the bike had no contribution in the sales dur to its July launch date.

However, the TVS NTORQ XT with Hybrid TFT console and TVS SmartXonnectTM, 60+ hi-tech features helped the company climb the sales ladder.