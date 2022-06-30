comscore TVS Radeon launched in India at Rs 59,925 with LCD cluster: Check details
TVS Radeon launched in India at Rs 59,925 with new LCD display: Check details

In order to enhance ride feel and mileage, TVS has provided a new intelliGO technology. This tech intelligently switches off the engine when the vehicle is idling

TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon launched in India

TVS has launched the all-new TVS Radeon Refresh in India with more features. The 110cc bike has been launched at a price of Rs 59,925 (ex-showroom). The TVS Radeon Refresh becomes the first bike in its segment to get a multi-colour reverse LCD Cluster with RTMi (Real Time Mileage Indicator). The new TVS Radeon also gets a proprietary TVS Intelligo (ISG and ISS system) to enhance mileage. Also Read - Apple iPhone Xc prototype leaks on the internet with dual-SIM, new colors, and more

Pricing

The TVS Radeon 110 ES MAG BSVI will be available for Rs 59,925 and TVS Radeon BSVI DIGI Drum Dual Tone for – Rs 71,966 (ex. Showroom Delhi). Also Read - Apple iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone (2018) with LCD display allegedly leak online

TVS Radeon will be available in 4 different variants viz – Base edition & Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster, Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster & ISG/ISS & Dual Tone Edition Disc with Cluster in a colour selection of Dual Tone Red & Black, Dual Tone Blue & Black apart from base edition colours (Starlight Blue, Metal Black, Royal Purple & Titanium Grey). Also Read - Apple iPhone with 6.1-inch display may ‘possibly’ be delayed to October; no delay in OLED variants

Features

The primary new feature in the bike is the Reverse LCD cluster with Real-Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi) feature. This addition will enable the user to control the mileage according to riding conditions. TVS has also included 17 other features in the digital cluster like Clock, service indicator, Low battery indicator, Top Speed & Average speed

New TVS intelliGO technology

In order to enhance ride feel and mileage, TVS has provided a new intelliGO technology. This tech intelligently switches off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops. Once the rider is ready, they just have to do a simple throttle rev to get a move on.

Design

TVS claims the Radeon gets the longest seat in the category and some practical features, including a USB charger that will help a rider on longer journeys. The TVS Radeon gets chrome headlamp, chrome rear view mirrors, front disc brakes and a thigh pad on the fuel tank. The bike gets a 10-litre tank

Engine

The TVS Radeon comes with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, which the company claims delivers 15% better mileage. The TVS Radeon bike is powered by a 109.7cc Dura-Life engine. The motorcycle churns out 8.4 PS of power @ 7,000 rpm with a torque of 8.7Nm @ 5,000 rpm.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 3:47 PM IST

