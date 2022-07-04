We have finally received a glimpse of the new TVS Ronin. The images seem to be sourced from some advertisement material for the bike, hinting at a launch soon. The bike is expected to launch as early as this week. The new TVS Ronin design throws some light at the design of the new bike and we also have some idea about where TVS will place its latest relatively premium offering. Also Read - TVS launches new NTORQ 125 XT variant with new colour, instrument cluster, features: Check price, other details

The TVS Ronin bike seems to be built on a scrambler format. The long and slim seat as well as the upright handlebar are some dead giveaways. Even for a scrambler, the new RVS Ronin seems to have done a good job with tidiness. The exhaust pipe is neatly tucked into the chassis and the engine. The exhaust itself is placed in an almost straight line with the pipe, another element that has been seen on scramblers.

The bike gets a dual-paint scheme with a combination of steel grey and black. The seat colour seems to be dark brown. The front fascia of the bike looks quite retro-inspired. There is a glimpse of a T-shaped DRL in the headlight.

The upside-down golden yellow forks seem to be inspired by the TVS Zeppelin that was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The bike seems to have a mono-shock setup at the rear.

While there’s no official confirmation, the bike is expected to be powered by a 223cc single-cylinder engine which will be able to produce 20 bhp and 20Nm of torque. The TVS Ronin will be going against the likes of the Pulsar 250 series as well as the Husqvarna 250 series. The bike will be one of the most powerful bikes in the non-Apache line-up of TVS motorcycles. As we get closer to the launch of the new bike, we can expect more details to drop in. Stay tuned to BGR.in for the latest updates on the TVS Ronin.