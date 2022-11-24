comscore Ultraviolette F77 motorbike arrives in India: Check price, features
News

Ultraviolette F77 motorbike launched in India at Rs 3.80 lakh: Check details

automobile

Deliveries of the electric motorbike will commence in January 2023 from Bengaluru following which the company will expand it to Mumbai, Cochin, Chennai, and Hyderabad among others.

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette Automotive today launched Ultraviolette F77 motorbike in India.
  • The Ultraviolette F77 starts at Rs 3.80 lakh in India.
  • The top variant of the Ultraviolette F77 costs 5.50 Lakh in India.
Ultraviolette F77

Image: Niraj Rajmohan/Twitter

TVS-backed EV startup Ultraviolette Automotive today launched the Ultraviolette F77 motorbike in India. Interested buyers can book the motorbike by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000 online. Deliveries of the electric motorbike will commence in January 2023 from Bengaluru following which the company will expand it to Mumbai, Cochin, Chennai, and Hyderabad among others.

Ultraviolette F77 variants and colours

The newly launched Ultraviolette F77 comes in three variants — the F77 (base variant) costs Rs 3.80 Lakh (ex-showroom in Bengaluru), while the F77 Recon costs Rs 4.55 lakhs (ex-showroom in Bengaluru). The F77 Limited Edition, that will have just 77 units, costs Rs 5.50 lakhs (ex-showroom in Bengaluru). Ultraviolette Automotive is offering a warranty of three years or 30,000Km on the base model, and five years or 50,000Km on the Recon model. On the other hand, the company will be offering a warranty of eight years or 1,00,000Km on the Special Edition F77 motorbike.

As far as the colours are concerned, the base and Recon variants will be available in Supersonic Silver, Stealth Grey, and Plasma Red colour variants while the Special Edition variant will be available in Meteor Grey + Afterburner Yellow colour variant.

Ultraviolette F77 features

As far as the features are concerned, the base F77 motorbike comes with a 7.1kWh battery pack and it offers a range of up to 206Km. The motorbike offers a peak power of 36.2bhp and a peak torque of 85Nm. Additionally, this variant offers a top speed of 140kmph and it goes from 0 to 60kmph in 3.4 seconds and from 0 to 100 seconds in 8.3 seconds. It has a seat height of 800mm and a kerb weight of 197Kg.

The F77 Recon, on the other hand, comes with a 10.3kWh battery pack and it offers a range of up to 307Km. The motorbike offers a peak power of 38.8bhp and a peak torque of 95Nm. Additionally, this variant offers a top speed of 147kmph and it goes from 0 to 60kmph in 3.1 seconds and from 0 to 100 seconds in 8 seconds. It has a seat height of 800mm and a kerb weight of 207Kg.

Similarly, the F77 Limited comes with a 10.3kWh battery pack and it offers a range of up to 307Km. The motorbike offers a peak power of 40.5bhp and a peak torque of 100Nm. Additionally, this variant offers a top speed of 152kmph and it goes from 0 to 60kmph in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 100 seconds in 7.8 seconds. It has a seat height of 800mm and a kerb weight of 207Kg. It offers support for three ride modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

As far as tyres and braking are concerned, the Ultraviolette F77 motorbike sports 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 and 150/60 section front and rear tyres. These tyres are coupled with a 320mm disc brake in the front and a 230mm disc brake in the rear with a dual-channel ABS.

Coming to braking, the motorbike comes with two charging options – Standard, which can charge the battery to get 35Km range in one hour, and Boost, which can charge the battery to get a range of 75km in one hour.

  Published Date: November 24, 2022 4:00 PM IST
